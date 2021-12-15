8 Charming Towns In BC That Could Star In A Hallmark Christmas Movie

Nothing says the holidays quite like curling up with a hot cup of cocoa and watching a Hallmark Christmas movie.

But these quaint BC towns and villages will make you feel like you’re actually in one of those romantic (yet cheesy) films with their festive charm.

These BC Towns Could Star In A Hallmark Christmas Movie

Steveston

‘Tis the season for a little holiday magic. While Steveston is not a town, the historic village and neighbourhood in Richmond has all the feels of a small town. The must-visit Christmas destination features charming streets lined with lights and festive decor around this time of year, as well as a variety of artisanal shops to find something for everyone on your list.

Fernie

Discover the magical ski town of Fernie, which also happens to be one of the best places to experience Christmas magic, especially when it’s covered in snow. There’s nothing more Christmas-like than a cozy small town in the middle of winter. It also looks straight out of a movie scene, and given its holiday charm, it’s actually a popular spot for filming.

Fort Langley

Go for a festive stroll through this charming village in the Township of Langley to experience the best the holiday season has to offer. The picturesque village is often used as a backdrop for many Hallmark Christmas movies, so you’ll definitely feel like you’re a part of one. With twinkling lights brightening up the historic village, it’s like it was made specifically for the small screen.

Nelson

The charming town of Nelson is known as being one of the best ski towns in North America and it’s easy to see why. Nelson acquires an abundance of snowfall throughout the winter months, which makes it the ideal stomping grounds for alpine activities. A simple stroll through the town with all of twinkling lights will also make you feel like you’re part of a holiday movie.

Whistler

Escape to the village of Whistler, which is a magical place to visit anytime of the year but it seems to just transform into a winter wonderland during Christmas time. Shop ’til you drop at one of the many boutiques along the main strip, go ice skating near the Olympic Plaza and take part in a variety of winter activities in the mountains. Warm up afterwards at one of the village’s many restaurants or pubs.

Revelstoke

This gem is the perfect place to escape over Christmas, with lots of holiday-themed events. It’s a winter oasis with a plethora of fun outdoor activities to do, including skiing, snowboarding, snowshoeing, dog sledding, snowmobiling and skating. It’s also home to some of the most spectacular scenery in the province, which makes it a shoe-in to star in a Hallmark Christmas movie.

Harrison Hot Springs

Marvel at the stunning Lights by the Lake in Harrison Hot Springs for the ultimate Christmas activity with the whole family. Every year, the village lights up the quaint lakeside in true holiday fashion. Each business decorates their storefront and Christmas trees and old fashioned lamps grace the village square. The holiday display lights up one kilometre of waterfront along the promenade.

Deep Cove

Take holiday spirit to the next level at this picturesque community on the North Shore. While Deep Cove is about a half an hour away from downtown Vancouver, it feels like you’re somewhere far away. The small neighbourhood is an idyllic place to visit during the holiday season as it’s brimming with charm and festive decor all around.

