B.C. Students Can Voluntary Return To Classes Next Month

After two months of staying at home, B.C. students can return to schools on a part-time basis, June 1st.

B.C. premier John Horgan made the announcement Friday, saying in-class learning will be voluntary.

He added the gradual reopening will pave the way for kids to return to classes full-time in September.

“School is the place where kids learn how to connect with others and grow together, and it’s incredibly important for students who need extra support to get more time with their teachers and support workers,” said Rob Fleming, Minister of Education in a press release.

However, there will be several measures in place to ensure safety for staff and students. That means rigorous cleaning procedures, a limit on the number of students in each class and physical distancing.

Additionally, there will be staggered breaks throughout the day to promote distancing. B.C. elementary schools will only have 50% of in-person lessons, while middle and secondary schools will have 20% of in-person learning.

Students can still continue school online, however, if they choose to stay home. Parents will receive more details on a local level by May 22nd.

This news comes as many businesses and parks reopen across the city for a slow reopening of the economy.

