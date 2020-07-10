This B.C. Spot Is Considered One Of Canada’s Best Islands

B.C. really is beautiful, as one of the province’s locations was listed as Canada’s second best island.

Travel + Leisure published its 2020 World’s Best Awards recently, where it listed some of the best Canadian islands.

RELATED: B.C.’s Lake Side Theme Park Is Now Open For The Summer With 14 Rides

“With more than 30,000 to explore, Canada’s islands offer myriad options for travelers who want to get off the grid,” the article reads. “The isles of our northern neighbour are ideal escapes where travelers can enjoy the rhythms of island life and spectacular vistas — usually sans crowds.”

Among that list is Vancouver Island. It places second as it “offers an irresistible mix of big city sites and natural attractions.”

“In the south, you’ll discover the vibrant city of Victoria, where there is century-old architecture, waterfront dining, and great boutique shopping. And the bohemian hamlet of Tofino — arguably Canada’s surf capital — is where you’ll find Wickaninnish Inn, which ranked among this year’s Top 100 hotels and took the No. 3 spot among the best resorts in Canada,” the article reads.

Cape Breton Island placed first on the list, for the third year in a row. Prince Edward Island took the third spot.

As B.C. is now in Phase 3 of its Restart plan, British Columbians can now travel within the province. So you can explore some of B.C.’s best islands for yourself.

For more Vancouver locations, head to our Travel section.