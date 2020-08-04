B.C. To Officially Allow Retailers To Sell Cannabis Online and Over The Phone

Soon, you’ll be able to buy your cannabis online and over the phone in B.C.

The B.C. government has decided to allow private retailers to sell cannabis online or over the phone. However, customers will still have to verify identification and pick up items in-store.

“We’ve heard from legal cannabis retailers that they want more tools to help increase competitiveness with the illegal market by allowing online sales,” said Mike Farnworth, Minister of Public Safety and Solicitor General, in a statement.

Previously, customers could reserve non-medical pot online, but they had to physically go into the store to pay. But now retailers can use apps and websites to collect payment, limiting the time customers spend in stores.

The new rule was prompted by COVID-19 concerns, the province said. The province added it is also considering legislation to allow private retailers to deliver cannabis to customers.

“By offering online sales for cannabis products, we can support the growth of a vibrant, legal cannabis industry, while also keeping public safety as our top priority,” said Farnworth.

