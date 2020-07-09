B.C. Is Looking At Reforming Police Force Due To Systemic Racism

B.C. legislature is taking another look at the Police Act to review “systemic racism” within the force.

Public Safety Minister Mike Farnsworth made the announcement this week. He said provincial institutions have “systemic racism built into them” and need updating.

“It’s out of date and out of step with our government’s approach to harm reduction and mental health,” he said. “Expectations on front-line police responders have grown and our policing and public safety model needs to reflect communities’ current and future needs.”

The special committee will suggest reform related to several areas. That includes independent oversight, transparency, governance, structure, funding, training and education.

The committee may also examine the scope of systemic racism within B.C.’s other police agencies, including the RCMP.

There have been several recent incidents of B.C. police brutality, including an RCMP officer who dragged a woman down the hall during a wellness check. Another incident caught on video, showed RCMP officers holding a man, while another punched him in the face.

The committee is expected to report back to the legislature by May 14, 2021.

