BC Police Warn There Will Be More Travel Checks This Weekend and Here’s Where

Historically, B.C. has been reporting spikes in cases after long weekends and holidays.

To enforce restrictions over May long weekend, B.C. RCMP plan to get on top of this by deterring non-essential travel by implementing more road checks.

If you are planning on travelling, you may want to make sure they’re within your public health authority, as B.C. Government is urging everyone to stay local.

Where Travel Road Checks Will Be Set-Up

B.C. RCMP announced on May 19 that there will be increased COVID-19 road checks at the following locations:

Highway 1 in the Boston Bar area

Highway 3 in the Manning Park area

Highway 5 in the Old Toll Booth area

Highway 99 in the Lillooet area

The RCMP has already been conducting road checks at these locations for the past 2 weeks, turning non-essential travellers around.

Week 1 (May 6 – 8): 1,412 vehicles were checked with 1 voluntarily turning around.

Week 2 (May 14 – 16): 2,069 vehicles were checked and 30 vehicles voluntarily turned around.

While traffic patterns have been reported to be lower than usual, there was an increase just over the past weekend. As a result, B.C. RCMP want to be prepared.

A Reminder On What Will Be Checked

RCMP will ask if your travel is essential (clearly). You will then be asked to provide an ID with your name and address. If it is deemed non-essential, you will be told to leave the region.

Failure to comply or refusal from drivers will land them at $575 ticket.

Non-essential travel is not allowed between BC’s 3 travel zones. This long-weekend 👇

⚠️ $575 fines can be given for violating travel restrictions

Commercial vehicles will not be subject to these checks.

