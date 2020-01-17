Police Investigating Possible BC Prison Drug-Smuggling Involving Bow & Arrow

Police are investigating after finding an arrow with a bag of meth attached to it outside a BC prison.

Staff found the arrow on Thursday, January 9th at the Pacific Institution in Abbotsford, according to a release given to Global News. It contained nine grams of meth, estimated at about $7,200 in value.

Police suspect it is an attempt to smuggle drugs into the prison.

No other details have been publicized at this moment.

It’s one of a few unique attempts as of late. Another recent attempt to drop drugs into a B.C. prison was done via remote-controlled drone.

