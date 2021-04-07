5 Beautiful BC Parks Where You Can Have An Intimate Spring Wedding

Wedding season is officially among us and we all know spring is the perfect time to say “I do.”

With the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, many couples are eloping or opting for more intimate ceremonies with only their social bubble present.

The province has a plethora of beautiful green spaces to exchange vows but in order to get married at a Vancouver park, you must apply for the necessary permits.

According to the City of Vancouver, application approvals are dependent on the state of the pandemic at the time you are applying and whether or not the park you are requesting will be available.

It states: “Food distribution, trucks, or catering at any designated wedding locations isn’t permitted.” And it also says weddings should be small stand-up ceremonies only.

With that in mind, check out these breathtaking venues in Vancouver and beyond to celebrate your special day.

Beautiful BC Parks For A Spring Wedding

Stanley Park, Vancouver

Stanley Park, Vancouver

Queen Elizabeth Park, Vancouver

Queen Elizabeth Park, Vancouver

Manning Park, Near Hope

Manning Park, Near Hope

Minoru Park, Richmond

Minoru Park, Richmond

Minnekhada Regional Park, Coquitlam

Minnekhada Regional Park, Coquitlam



