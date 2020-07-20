B.C.’s Most Popular Parks May Open With a New Pass System

B.C. Parks may instate a free day-use pass system for popular provincial parks that have not yet opened. Most of B.C.’s parks reopened mid-May, while camping resumed on June 1st.

RELATED: Odd Yet Magical Places To Visit In BC This Summer

However, some of the most popular parks, like Garibaldi and Joffre Lakes, have remained closed. B.C. Parks have been working on a phasing-in approach to reopen each location.

The Parks board originally closed when the pandemic started, as it was difficult to enforce physical distancing and other safety measures.

“A proposed free day-use pass program is one approach we have been considering to support the next phase of a safe and managed parks reopening,” said the statement.

The pass is a way to manage how many visitors show up at the park, but there is no specific date as to when or if this will come into place, as of yet.

“We will have more to say about this in the near future,” read the statement.

For more Vancouver news, head to our News section.