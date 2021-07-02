BC’s New ‘Ticket Sales Act’ Will Prevent People From Getting Ripped Off

Have you ever felt ripped off just to attend a concert or hockey game?

It’s no secret that many people in B.C. feel flustered when purchasing tickets to enjoy entertainment. Either you pay an arm and a leg or it’s like winning the lottery to even get one before they all sell out. However, that is all about to change.

The B.C. Government has announced the ‘Ticket Sales Act’ which came into effect on July 1, 2021.

What is the Ticket Sales Act?

This includes a fair process, consumer protection and giving people more transparency overall.

What The Ticket Sales Act Entails

ban bots that buy large quantities of tickets for resale purposes

ban businesses from selling tickets that they don’t have or control to consumers

establish clear rules for when ticket buyers are owed a refund

increase transparency about ticket prices, terms and conditions and whether it is a ticket reseller that is offering the ticket for sale

establish enforcement and compliance tools to ensure the rules are followed

provide a right to civil action for losses or damages as the result of a contravention of the legislation.

With the new act, fans can be better protected against bots and softwares that are ticket hoarding and up-selling. The act also allows a better opportunity for the public to get their hands on tickets in the first place.

The parliamentary secretary for arts and film, Bob D’Eith, says, “we’re making sure consumers will be better protected when buying advance tickets, so they can look forward to enjoying the cultural activities we’ve all missed so much.”

With concerts being announced and a return to normal, this new rule may be ‘just the ticket’ to enjoy entertainment that B.C. has been longing for.

