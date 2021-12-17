BC Is Enforcing New Restrictions Targeting Social Gatherings Over The Holidays

The B.C. Government has just announced, on Thursday December 17, additional COVID-19 restrictions are to to take effect on Monday.

This is in preparation for an expected surge in cases during the holiday season, and to prevent further outbreak triggered by the new fast-spreading Omicron variant.

The restrictions includes bringing back limitations on gathering size, and enforcing vaccine mandates.

Newly Enforced Restrictions

Event Limits

There will be a 50% capacity limit for larger venues

Sport Tournaments will be paused

Cancelling New Year’s Eve gatherings of any size

Gathering limits

Indoor personal gatherings will be limited to 10 guests or one other household

Everyone in attendance must be vaccinated

Unvaccinated single family members or roommates will not be allowed to throw or attend gatherings

Restaurant Rules

Patrons dinning at restaurants will be restricted from moving between tables

Vaccine Requirements

All gatherings of any size will require proof of vaccination, whereas previously events with less than 50 guests were exempt.

All venues will now be required to start scanning QR codes to prevent fraudulent use of cards.

Potential Further Restrictions

Although no further restrictions have been released, that isn’t to say more is not coming. Last year, Public Health put a less than 24 hour notice on liquor sales before New Year’s eve.

So it may be a good idea to prepare for more to come.

