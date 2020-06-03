B.C. Is Expected To Have More Forest Fires Than Normal This Year

Despite forecasts that B.C. will be off to a slow summer start, the province will still have a whole lot of forest fires.

The Weather Network released a report, showing that most of Canada will have an above-average wildfire season.

That particularly goes for Western Canada. B.C., along with Manitoba, Albert and the Yukon are expected to sit well above average.

B.C.’s worst forest fire season was in 2018, with 1.3 million hectares burned – making it even worse than 2017’s season.

So, keep that in mind if you decide to go camping this year.

