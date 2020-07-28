B.C. Is Limiting The Number Of Guests For Vacation Rentals

If you’re planning on booking vacation rentals this summer, you may want to look at health officials’ new limits.

B.C.’s provincial health officer Dr. Bonnie Henry said, Monday, she is issuing a limit on the number of guests and visitors in short-term vacation rental homes and house boats.

Dr. Henry said the limit is being set at the capacity of the home or vessel, plus five visitors. This is to help limit the spread of COVID-19, as the number of cases are on the rise.

“This is to get at what we were seeing happen in various places around the province,” Henry said.

The responsibility of enforcing the rules fall on the rental owner. It is up to them to collect contact information if case tracing is necessary.

Travel around the province is allowed, however many may be weary about taking a flight, as there have been several risks of exposure.

