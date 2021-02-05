You Can Buy This BC Island With Two Cabins On It For $265,000

If you’ve ever dreamed of owning your own island (and a cabin or two) in beautiful BC, now is your chance.

This quaint island on Powell Lake in Powell River is currently on sale for $265,000. And it comes with two rustic cabins already situated on the property.

The 1.7 acre island is just a half an hour boat ride from the Shingle Mill Marina and it includes a main cabin, guest cabin, outbuildings, foreshore licence and dock.

It’s being posted by LandQuest Reality Corp which calls the area the “best-kept secret on the Sunshine Coast.”

Powell Lake is a crystal clear fresh water lake that stretches into the serene Coastal Mountain Range from the ocean.

According to LandQuest, the majority of cabins on Powell Lake are “floating with licence of occupation titles to them. There are only a few leasehold cabins located on their own island, making this offering unique.”

The 864-square-foot main cabin is situated at one of the higher points, meaning it offers a great vantage point to take in the stunning views of the lake and mountains.

There are two bedrooms on the main floor and both have separate entrances.

The guest cabin is located closer to the water, just a few steps away from the main cabin. It’s the perfect place to accommodate any guests visiting you and your new digs if you end up buying this little piece of paradise.

The cabins are in decent shape but will likely need some upgrading in the coming years.

The region is a hot spot for several outdoor activities, including scuba diving, boating, swimming, hiking and fishing.

BC Island For Sale In Powell River

Where: Located at 10430 Powell Lake in Powell River. Powell Lake is a short 10-minute drive from downtown Powell River and once at the lake the island is roughly 20-30 minutes by boat

Listing Price: $265,000

