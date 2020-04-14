B.C. Giveaway “Sanitizer Saturday” Shuts Down After Fight Breaks Out

A Kelowna distillery held a sanitizer giveaway, April 11th, but had to shut it down after a fight broke out.

Forbidden Spirits Distilling Co. held the first of its “Sanitizer Saturday” events, where they handed out free sanitizer.

The event was meant to take place between 12-5 pm that day, where there was a line-up of more than 1,000 cars. When it started to block roads before 3 pm, RCMP arrived to break it up.

Officers said they hadn’t seen any fights, but the distillery’s co-founder, Blair Wilson, told Peace Arch News that things had gotten heated.

Wilson said there were fights due to people “butting in line,” and getting impatient. Regardless, the company still managed to help 400 cars, with up to two litres of sanitizer per vehicle.

The distillery said they will go ahead as planned next week, but will be better organized.

