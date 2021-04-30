BC Float Homes Under 500K You Would Actually Consider Living In

Waterfront living to a whole other level, many people are starting to look into float homes for the peaceful beauty that it comes with.

As an alternative to traditional housing, we have previously rounded up float homes all over Metro Vancouver. This time, we are looking at some under the $500,000 sale mark (cheaper than most vancouver condos).

Take a look at these beautiful float homes / boat houses and see if any of them fit your desires to live on the water.

Float Homes in Ladner

$229,000 on River Road

A cute home that has been recently renovated. It sits very high in the water. Updates include recent roof, cork floors, new pain inside and out, a newly dormered bedroom, vinyl windows, custom wall unit, new kitchen appliances, mouldings and wainscoting. With stunning views, this home is located on 11-3871 River Road.

$319,900 on River Road

This is a 2 bedroom, 2 bathroom, 1,254 sq-ft has wide open views but in need of some minor touch-ups. It is a lovely home with views from both levels. There is a lot of closets and storage, as well as a wet bar in the main bedroom, not to mention a built-in bed and wall fireplace. It is located at 3871 River Road.

$349,000 on Westham Island Road

Quite a large home at 1,400 sq-ft, 2 bedrooms and 3 bathrooms. This is as peaceful as it gets. The home has lots of windows and amazing river views. There is a large dining room, kitchen, den (which would make a great office), laundry, 2 piece powder room and a deck off the living room. There is also a large roof deck. Concrete docks, lots of free parking & storage. The home is located at 6-3350 Westham Island Road.

$449,000 on River Road

This 1,114 sq-ft home comes with 1 bedroom, 2 bathrooms and a fireplace. It is fully renovated with a lot of attention to detail. It includes an upgraded and expanded kitchen, a bathroom added with soaker bathtub, new flooring, interior and exterior paint, a lot of windows which allows for natural light. The views are unobstructed so you view the sunrise, sunset, mountains and river. The home is located at 27-3871 River Road.

Float Homes in Delta

$289,000 on River Road

A 1 bedroom, 1 bathroom, 741 sq-ft cute home that is perfect for that simple life with a lot of charm. The same size as a large condo, however functions like a family home. Great views of river, eagles nest and mountains. The kitchen has cork floor and an eating bar, there is a deck with unobstructed views. This is located at 1-4533 West River Road.

$419,000 on River Road

A 1 bedroom, 1 den, 1 bathroom, 1,059 sq-ft home with amazing unobstructed views of the mountains and the water. There is in-floor radiant heat and baseboard radiant and a gas fireplace. The design includes vaulted ceiling and decks both upstairs and down that face the river and are covered. The place has been updated with flooring, counter tops and stainless steel appliances. It makes for a great place to entertain and BBQ under cover year round. This is located at 4345 West River Road.

