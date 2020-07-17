B.C. Will Soon Be Home To The Nation’s First Chinese Canadian Museum

B.C. is about to be the home to Canada’s first Chinese Canadian Museum.

The B.C. government is investing $10 million to build a museum that honours Chinese Canadians contributions to the province’s history.

“We are at a critical point when it comes to conversations about race, inequality and injustice in this province. Now is the time to come together to share the stories about how our province got to where it is – and to have conversations about where we want it to go,” said premier John Horgan.

And while the physical location will be in Vancouver, the museum will include an online portal and “digital experiences,” centred around locations across B.C.

The newly formed nonprofit Chinese Canadian Museum Society of British Columbia will lead the development and operate the museum.

The society board is made up of 20 members, including representatives from both the provincial government and the City of Vancouver.

This society plans to kick things off with a temporary exhibit at 27 East Pender Street in August. It will feature the exhibit called, A Seat at the Table which will explain the history of Chinese immigration. This exhibit will open in time for Chinese Cultural Heritage Week from July 20-27th.

If you’re looking for other museums to visit in the meantime, Burnaby Village Museum is now open.

