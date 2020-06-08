BC Ferries Says Face Masks Will Be Mandatory For Passengers

If you’re boarding a B.C. Ferries vessel in the future, don’t forget your face mask.

Beginning June 15, passengers on routes longer than 30 minutes will be required to carry a face covering.

“Passengers will be asked to confirm they have a face covering and are willing to wear it when necessary. If a passenger answers ‘no’, or fails to answer, they will be unable to travel,” B.C. Ferries said in a statement.

B.C. Ferries states the new policy is following the guidance provided by Transport Canada. The transportation provider will also continue screening people for COVID-19 symptoms.

It’s important to note that masks will not be provided to those who don’t have one prior to boarding.

In addition, people opting to stay in their vehicles won’t be exempt from the new rule.

Ferries will continue to limit vessels to 50 per cent capacity.

After reducing sailings back in March to prevent the spread of COVID-19, B.C. Ferries plans to gradually increase sailings in the coming weeks ahead.

