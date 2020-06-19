B.C. ER Staff Reportedly Played Racist Games With Indigenous Patients

B.C. is investigating allegations that hospital staff are playing racist games with Indigenous patients.

Minister Adrian Dix explained that Emergency Room staff have been using games to guess the blood-alcohol level of some patients – particularly those who are Indigenous.

Dix spoke to the allegations over the phone, Friday, calling the racist behaviour “abhorrent.”

“If true, it is intolerable, unacceptable and racist,” said Dix to reporters.

The allegations involve at least one hospital, but perhaps others as well. Dix said he learned about the accusations, Thursday night.

Deputy Minister of Health Steve Brown had told him, who first heard it, “from within the community and within the system,” Dix added.

The news comes amid the Black Lives Matter movement, where protests against racial injustice are happening across North America.

Vancouver is holding a Freedom From Hate march, today at 4 pm, making it the third event in recent weeks.

