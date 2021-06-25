7 BC Destinations To See Wildlife With Your Kids This Summer

One of the best ways for children (and adults) to learn about wildlife is to see it right before their very eyes.

Luckily, BC is home to an abundance of nature and animals that you’re able to watch from a safe distance.

Introduce your kids to all the beauty nature has to offer by visiting one (or all) of these top BC destinations to see wildlife.

BC Destinations To See Wildlife

Whale Watching, Richmond

Check out Richmond’s bustling fishing village of Steveston to go on a whale watching expedition. Being out on the water and seeing orcas, sea lions and aquatic birds in their natural environment is truly a memorable experience for the whole family.

Steveston Seabreeze Adventures offers sightseeing tours from April through October. They have semi-covered boats, zodiac-style boats and open-style boats.

Location: 12551 No 1 Road, Richmond



Wildlife Viewing, Mission

Catch some wildlife along the scenic Fraser River, it’s the perfect family friendly activity to enjoy during the summertime.

Fraser River Safari offers tours of the region, which begins in Mission and ends in Harrison Mills. You’ll be able to spot diverse animal life along the way (including bald eagles, bears and seals) all from the comfort of their “safari craft.” Tours are available all year round, but summer is the best time to go.

Location: 15090 Sylvester Road, Mission

Bear Watching, Agassiz

Those keen to see bears can rent out ATVs or join a guided tour to explore BC’s vast Coast Mountains. Bear Country ATV Tours near Harrison takes visitors to a remote location featuring rugged terrain where you can access a wildlife reserve.

They offer a two-hour tour where you can see black bears and even grizzlies in their natural habitat. Not to worry though, the tour guides are safety experts so you can rest assured it’s a fun and safe activity for your little ones. Every tour also comes with a BBQ lunch so you don’t have to worry about packing food with you.

Location: #1-20940 Snowflake Crec, Agassiz

Bird Watching, Delta

If you’re a bird enthusiast, George C. Reifel Migratory Bird Sanctuary in Delta is a must see. It’s the perfect place for a leisurely stroll with lots of birds to discover along the way.

The park has both shorter and longer trails depending on your preference, with minimal elevation gain. Therefore, it’s a great place to take young children, where they’ll develop a better appreciation for nature and wildlife.

Location: 5191 Robertson Road, Delta

Marine Life, Port Renfrew

Discover this hidden gem in Port Renfrew on Vancouver Island, just a two hour drive away from Victoria. It’s part of the picturesque Juan de Fuca Marine Trail and the corresponding Juan de Fuca Provincial Park. You’ll find a plethora of magical sandstone tide pools and incredible geological features.

The area is known as being a habitat for hundreds of species of both animals and plants. The tide pools are also home to a variety of marine creatures, including starfish, sea urchins, blue mussel shells, sea anemones, hermit crabs, white gooseneck barnacles and sea cucumbers.

Location: Juan De Fuca Provincial Park, Vancouver Island

Bear Viewing, Nimmo Bay



As the name suggests, this is bear country. The Great Bear Rainforest is the largest coastal temperate rainforest in the world, at more than 16 million acres in size.

The rainforest is also home to the Kermode, or Spirit Bear, which is a black bear with all-white fur. The unique colouring is caused by a recessive gene and it’s believed to occur in one in every 10 bears in the area. Guests can stay at Nimmo Bay Resort, which is right in the heart of the region.

Location: 100 Little Nimmo Bay, Mackenzie Sound, Mount Waddington A

Wildlife touring, Tofino



While Tofino is one of the most popular spots in the province to go surfing, it’s also an awesome spot to view some wildlife.

There are several tour groups in the area, including Remote Passages Marine Excursions. Head out on a boat for the day and explore all there is to see in the area, which includes bears, bald eagles, whales, harbour seals and more.

Location: 51 Wharf Street, Tofino

