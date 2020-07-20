B.C. Runs A Popular Chicken Race And You Can Watch It Online This Year

Northern B.C. is home to a “world-class” chicken race that draws thousands of visitors every summer. But now you don’t have to flock to Fort St. James to watch it, because you can catch it online.

RELATED:

Due to the pandemic, the event will be recorded and posted to the Fort St. James National Historic Site’s Facebook page. There will be play-by-play commentary in both official languages.

“In lanes lined with chicken wire (of course), plucky birds with names like Rapid Rick race for the finish while crowds bet chicken bucks on the fleet-feathered winners,” reads the website.

In previous years, the chicken race has drawn thousands of tourists from around the world. Here, hens, roosters and sometimes even ducks would race out of their coop and down the wooden track. At the end, the birds would claim their lunch at their feeder.

This year, you can catch the competitors Attila the Hen, Cisco, Fingers and Dave the Rooster. Just keep an eye on the national site’s Facebook page to find out when it’s happening.

For more Vancouver news, head to our News section.