B.C. Just Saw More Than 100 Overdoses In A Single Day

Dana Bowen | June 30, 2020
News
downtown eastside
Photo: Guilhem Vellut/Flickr

Paramedics responded to 131 overdoses across B.C. on Friday, making it “the most recorded in a single day.” B.C. Emergency Health Services said the number is double the daily average.

“Overdoses were across B.C., from Chilliwack to Cowichan,” the agency said in its tweet.

B.C. is currently dealing with two public health crises – the COVID-19 pandemic and the overdose crisis.

The province reported 170 overdose deaths in May alone, marking the highest single-month record of overdose deaths in B.C. Meanwhile, the number of provincial COVID-19 deaths is at 174. 

