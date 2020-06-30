B.C. Just Saw More Than 100 Overdoses In A Single Day

Paramedics responded to 131 overdoses across B.C. on Friday, making it “the most recorded in a single day.” B.C. Emergency Health Services said the number is double the daily average.

“Overdoses were across B.C., from Chilliwack to Cowichan,” the agency said in its tweet.

On Friday #paramedics responded to 131 overdoses: the most recorded in a single day. This is double average daily overdoses. Overdoses were across BC from Chilliwack to Cowichan. When paramedics respond to an overdose a patient has a 99% chance of survival.#ODcrisis#LifeguardAPP pic.twitter.com/5cTSbNmoBP — Emerg Health Services (@BC_EHS) June 29, 2020

B.C. is currently dealing with two public health crises – the COVID-19 pandemic and the overdose crisis.

The province reported 170 overdose deaths in May alone, marking the highest single-month record of overdose deaths in B.C. Meanwhile, the number of provincial COVID-19 deaths is at 174.

