A Barber Shop in Surrey Just Got Approved To Serve Booze & People Are Confused

A Surrey barber shop just got approved to serve alcohol with your new do, despite heavy opposition.

Trendzone Barber Shop was granted a liquor license, Monday. The shop will be able to serve up to 25 customers at a time, from 11 am-9 pm Sunday through to Saturday.

Approval for the liquor license sat at 5-4, with councillors Linda Annis and Brenda Locke being two who voted against it.

“I don’t think that that’s what South Surrey needs. It’s not right, it’s a stretch and I think that we don’t need that here right now,” said Annis.

Other members of the public were against the license approval as well.

“This is a dreadful idea in my considered opinion,” resident Deb Jack said to the council. “We have enough outlets that provide alcohol. We do not need it as barber shops.”

Trendzone Barber Shop won’t be the first to serve alcohol, however. Vancouver barbershops, like Barber and Co. and Everest Barbers have also been known to serve a scotch with your haircut.

However, given the COVID-19 pandemic, it is not clear how serving alcohol will keep up with new regulations.

