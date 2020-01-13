The Bank of Canada is ready to replace the face of our $5 bill, but the question of “with who” is up to you.

Governor Stephen Poloz, of the Bank of Canada, announced public consultations are happening soon. They will put out a public poll to see who should replace Sir Wilfred Laurier on the face of the banknote.

“This will be similar to the public consultations that led to the selection of Viola Desmond for the $10 note,” Poloz said in a speech at the Greater Vancouver Board of Trade, earlier this month.

The $10 note featuring Desmond marks the second time a woman marked a Canadian bill. It first went into circulation, November 2018.

Canadians can nominate any Canadian historical figure that they think is worthy of the spot.

The consultation will happen later in January, but people are already making suggestions online. That includes runner Terry Fox, Tragically Hip frontman Gord Downie and hockey player Wayne Gretzky.

While others suggested choosing another woman to put on the bill.

A woman should be on the $5 bill. Tina Keeper, Irshad Manji, Michelle St. John, Wanda Thomas Bernard, Michelle Jean, Adrienne Clarkson, June Callwood, Dr. Jennie Kidd Trout, Dr. Emily Howard Stowe, Rosemary Brown, Wendy Crewson…. — Serieve M Andrews (@imsmandrews) January 10, 2020

Who do you think should be on the $5 bill?

