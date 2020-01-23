New Year, New Bun: Baker & Table Cafe Just Unveiled An Adorable Cat Melon Pan

Baker & Table is kicking off the New Year right, with an all-new melon pan. They already whip up a variety of melon pan designs and flavours, but somehow keep outdoing themselves.

The new melon pan is called Fortune Kitty and it’s as delicious as it looks.

Bring some good luck to 2020 by digging into this festive treat (that is almost too cute to eat).

The lucky cat melon pan is made out of raspberry mochi and you can also snag it up as part of Vancouver’s Hot Chocolate Festival.

Starting now until Jan. 31, you can get a Callebaut Belgian hot chocolate with yuzu, along with one of these adorable buns.

Baker & Table Cafe

Where: 6414 Fraser Street, Vancouver

