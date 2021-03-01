Bacio Rosso Cabaret Cirque will return to captivate and mezmerize you once again.

Last held, two year ago, at Queen Elizabeth Park, this gourmet cabaret is confirmed to make its comeback. The Vancouver Park Board commissioners unanimously approved a request from the event organizers of Bacio Rosso.

This time it will be held at the Burrard Civic Marina land storage area on the Kitsilano waterfront, in the Vanier Park area. Although the date has not been determined, it could be as early as late 2021.

About Baccio Rosso Cabaret in Vancouver

When last held, the cabaret hosted 300 guests, inside a plush red velvet lined tent to a night of entertainment. The show lasted three hours and contained acts including circus artists, comedians, singers, magicians, and a four-piece musical ensemble.

In addition to the cabaret entertainment, there was a gourmet four-course meal served.

In 2019, this event ran several nights a week, lasting from November 1, 2018 to March, 2019. Over 18,000 guests in total took part in this gourmet Vancouver cabaret spectacular.

The Park Board conducted a post-event survey, which showed that a whopping 98% of attendees enjoyed their experience, and 99% wanted more events like this.

Reason for Re-locating To Vanier Park

Due to a number of noise complaints in the residential area surrounding Queen Elizabeth Park, a new location was sought to rehost this Vancouver cabaret event.

The new location next to Vanier Park has a lot of green space, and is away from residential homes.

Stay tuned as we learn about the exact event dates. This will be announced once a final decision is made by organizers and is dependent on the COVID-19 situation. A decision is expected by the summer.

