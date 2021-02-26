B.C. Is Considering More Restrictions To Curb The New COVID-19 Variant

With the COVID-19 variant looming, it doesn’t look like B.C.’s COVID-19 restrictions are going to be relaxed anytime soon.

In fact, Dr. Bonnie Henry eluded to the fact that there may be a need to restrict things a bit further. She points out that areas where the variant has been of concern have made it clear she may need to consider stricter measures.

Restrictions with air and land border entry as well as mandatory hotel quarantine were implemented earlier this month.

“What I have been concerned about and what we’ve seen in other countries is that when variants of concern start building, that we can see rapid take off and rapid growth,” she stated in Thursday’s conference.

RELATED: A U.S. Doctor Referred To B.C. As The Florida of Canada Regarding COVID-19

Curbing Transmission at Work

Dr. Henry wants to first review and pay attention to workplaces within B.C. She is currently working with WorkSafeBC to address transmission events.

She also plans to increase focus on places that are not following adequate safety plans.

Public Health Orders Could Be Stretched

While the restrictions have been around now for several months, Dr. Henry is clear that there needs to be several considerations taken into account before she could lift the current public health orders.

She added, “making sure we’re not making those exceptions for ourselves that lead to increased risks.”

She urges people to stay vigilant and even pointed out the recent outbreak at a Port Moody pub which resulted in 300 people being affected with COVID-19.

The COVID-19 Variant in B.C.

Currently, B.C. has identified 116 cases of the COVID-19 variant. However, we are only screening for the variants in about 75-80% of all positive COVID-19 tests.

B.C. is to begin screening all positive COVID tests for variants next week.

For more updates in Metro Vancouver, check out our News section.