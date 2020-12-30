8 B.C. Cities Rank In Top 25 Most Dangerous Places in Canada

Following the same trajectory as last year, MacLean’s annual report on Canada’s crime data lists the most dangerous Canadian cities in 2020, with 8 from B.C. landing in the top 25.

When looking at the most violent crimes, the top four spots are again occupied by communities in Manitoba and Saskatchewan. Thompson, Manitoba is placed at the top of the list. Quesnel, B.C. takes the 5th spot, making it the most dangerous city in B.C.

This ranking is based on violent crimes, however, interestingly, when sorting by “all crimes”, Quesnel jumps to the 3rd spot.

In fact, the report also shows that Quesnel’s crime severity index has climbed within the past five years. It is ranked second amongst cities that have grown the most in terms of the crime severity index.

There are 10,200 people living in this small B.C. town. Crimes that have seemed to rise, include assault, sexual assault and robbery. There was also one reported homicide.

What Other B.C. Cities Are Listed as Dangerous?

Other B.C. Cities named in the top 25 and their ranking across the country are:

Terrace (#8)

Williams Lake (#9)

Prince Rupert (#11)

Port Alberni (#17)

Fort St. John (#18)

Prince George (#19)

Dawson Creek (#24)

Of the 8 B.C. cities on the most dangerous list, both Williams Lake and Fort St. John have seen a slight decrease, while the others have increased.

What Do You Think?

Are you surprised by the communities on this year’s list? Let us know your two cents in the comments below.