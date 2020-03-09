B.C. Boy Dons T-Rex Costume and Crashes Jurassic World Wrap-Up Party

A B.C. boy recently met the cast of Jurassic World, after crashing the film’s wrap-up party in a T-rex costume.

As the third instalment in the series, Jurassic World: Dominion filmed some of its latest scenes near Merritt, B.C.

So, as a big fan of the franchise, 12-year-old Theo Chapman decided he was going to have some fun, to celebrate the movie happening in his town.

He donned his cousin’s inflatable T-Rex costume and began roaming the downtown streets.

“I was just wanting to make people laugh and have fun around town,” Chapman said to CBC.

When he heard the team was wrapping up a few days later, Chapman hit the streets again. Only this time, he walked around the bar where the party took place.

Chapman was eventually invited in, where he wrestled with a crew member who also donned a dinosaur costume.

There, he got to meet many of the cast members, along with the director. The cast even left him their inflatable costume, after learning Chapman had borrowed his.

The crew were filming in B.C. from February 24-March 6th. And during the crew’s time in B.C., actor Chris Pratt gave a shoutout to the province’s beauty.

The film is set for release on June 11, 2021.

