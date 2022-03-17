Here’s The Average Rent Price in Every Vancouver Neighbourhood Right Now

Someone looking to rent a one-bedroom apartment in Vancouver this spring should consider the average price of solitude is $2,200.

No you are not hallucinating. The average one-bedroom rental apartment, according to Zumper, is indeed quite high compared to other Canadian cities.

Within the city though, prices vary. Posted to the site is a list of Vancouer neighborhoods ranked by average price for a one-bedroom rental.

Rent in Vancouver Neighbourhoods

Quilchena – $2,870

Downtown Vancouver – $2,428

West Point Grey – $2,400

Cambie – $2,350

University Endowment Lands – $2,343

Mt. Pleasant – $2,298

Riley Park – Little Mountain – $2,245

Kerrisdale – $2,216

Strathcona – $2,150

West End – $2,123

Kensington-Cedar Cottage – $2,080

Oakridge – $2,073

Fairview – $2,030

Killarney – $2,025

Dunbar – $2,000

Renfrew-Collingwood – $1,988

Marpole – $1,941

Kitsilano – $1,878

Sunset – $1,800

Grandview-Woodland – $1,795

Victoria-Fraserview – $1,750

South Granville – $1,750

Arbutus – $1,600

Hastings-Sunrise – $1,500

Zumper is an online apartment listing site. Similar to Craigslist you can filter a search for an apartment for criteria such as price and pet friendliness.

Craigslist often has cheaper listings though. It has one the West End for $1,455 that is pet friendly.

According to Zumper, there are no apartments for $1,600 that allow for pets.

