Here’s The Average Rent Price in Every Vancouver Neighbourhood Right Now

Someone looking to rent a one-bedroom apartment in Vancouver this spring should consider the average price of solitude is $2,200.
No you are not hallucinating. The average one-bedroom rental apartment, according to Zumper, is indeed quite high compared to other Canadian cities.
Within the city though, prices vary. Posted to the site is a list of Vancouer neighborhoods ranked by average price for a one-bedroom rental.
Rent in Vancouver Neighbourhoods
Quilchena – $2,870
Downtown Vancouver – $2,428
West Point Grey – $2,400
Cambie – $2,350
University Endowment Lands – $2,343
Mt. Pleasant – $2,298
Riley Park – Little Mountain – $2,245
Kerrisdale – $2,216
Strathcona – $2,150
West End – $2,123
Kensington-Cedar Cottage – $2,080
Oakridge – $2,073
Fairview – $2,030
Killarney – $2,025
Dunbar – $2,000
Renfrew-Collingwood – $1,988
Marpole – $1,941
Kitsilano – $1,878
Sunset – $1,800
Grandview-Woodland – $1,795
Victoria-Fraserview – $1,750
South Granville – $1,750
Arbutus – $1,600
Hastings-Sunrise – $1,500
Zumper is an online apartment listing site. Similar to Craigslist you can filter a search for an apartment for criteria such as price and pet friendliness.
Craigslist often has cheaper listings though. It has one the West End for $1,455 that is pet friendly.
According to Zumper, there are no apartments for $1,600 that allow for pets.
