Aunt Jemima To Rebrand Syrup After Admitting Racial Stereotype

Aunt Jemima syrup is getting a new name and image, after the company acknowledged that the brand’s “origins are based on a racial stereotype.”

The company made the announcement, Wednesday, amid the Black Lives Matter protests across North America.

“As we work to make progress toward racial equality through several initiatives, we also must take a hard look at our portfolio of brands and ensure they reflect our values and meet our consumers’ expectations,” said the Pepsi-owned company in a statement.

The 130-year-old brand features a Black woman on its syrup bottle, who was originally based off a minstrel show. Those shows often consisted of characters in black face.

Aunt Jemima has changed over time, due to growing concern about perpetuating racist stereotypes. But those changes were insufficient, said Kristin Kroepfl, vice president and chief marketing officer of Quaker Foods North America.

Amid the Black Lives Matter movement, thousands across the globe have been holding protests to fight racial injustice.

There has also been a North American-wide takedown of many contentious statues that celebrate racism and colonialism.

