ChatGPT has been blowing up the internet this past month, and many have been curious to know just how accurate this online artificial intelligence really is.

So we decided to test out its knowledge of our city and determine what “it really means to be a Vancouverite” and here is what it said…

AI’s response to what it means to be a Vancouverite

Vancouver is a vibrant, cosmopolitan city nestled between the Pacific Ocean and the Coast Mountains. It’s a city of natural beauty, cultural diversity, and innovation, attracting millions of visitors each year. But what does it mean to be a Vancouverite?

1. You have a deep appreciation for nature

At its core, being a Vancouverite means embracing the city’s unique blend of urban and natural environments. Whether you’re exploring Stanley Park’s lush forests, taking in the stunning views from the top of Grouse Mountain, or strolling through one of Vancouver’s many eclectic neighborhoods, there’s always something to do outside.

Vancouverites are known for their love of outdoor activities, from hiking and skiing to kayaking and cycling. They take advantage of the city’s proximity to nature and are passionate about preserving the environment for future generations.

2. You are proud of the multiculturalism

Being a Vancouverite is also about celebrating diversity. Vancouver is one of the most multicultural cities in the world, with a rich history of Indigenous, Asian, and European influences.

Vancouverites take pride in their city’s cultural heritage and celebrate it through food, music, art, and festivals. The annual Vancouver Pride Parade, Lunar New Year celebrations, and the Vancouver International Film Festival are just a few examples of the many events that bring people from all walks of life together.

3. You love coffee, craft beer, and healthy living

Vancouverites can often be seen grabbing a latte from a local café, visiting a microbrewery or hitting up a farmers’ market on the weekend.

Vancouverites take pride in their local products. This is especially true with their beer. Locals love to visit microbreweries to try new brews and support local businesses, and many of these establishments have become popular gathering places for friends and families.

4. You are innovative and have an Entrepreneurial Spirit

In addition to its natural beauty and cultural diversity, Vancouver is a hub of innovation and entrepreneurship. The city has a thriving tech industry, with startups and established companies alike pushing the boundaries of what’s possible.

Vancouverites are at the forefront of this innovation, with a strong entrepreneurial spirit and a willingness to take risks. They are creative, resourceful, and always looking for new ways to make a difference in their communities and beyond.

5. You are aware of the shortcomings of the city

But being a Vancouverite isn’t always easy. The city faces its share of challenges, from high housing costs to social inequality to climate change. Vancouverites are aware of these issues and are committed to finding solutions.

They are politically engaged, actively participating in local and national politics to make their voices heard. They are also dedicated to giving back to their communities, volunteering and donating to causes they care about.

6. You probably hate the rain, the traffic, and the high cost of living

Like any big city, Vancouver has its fair share of troubles and frustrations. For Vancouverites, it usually revolves around these three subjects: weather, real estate, and traffic.

With the moniker ‘Raincouver,’ the weather in Vancouver, although beautiful in the summer, seems to have endless winters. Many people living in this beautiful city also frequently complain about the lack of housing and infrastructure to support the growing population.

So, how accurately does ChatGPT’s knowledge reflect the experiences of Vancouverites? Is a revolution in sentient artificial intelligence just around the corner, or are we still a long way away?