Here’s something you don’t see every day: Apple Airpods are on sale and the discounted price is a steal.

The Apple Airpods with a charging case retail for $219 on the Apple website, however we found deals for the product for $158 CAD, nearly 30% off retail.

RELATED: Win a $100 Gift Card For Spring Shopping at McArthurGlen Designer Outlet

You can currently purchase the headphones for the discounted price on either Amazon or Visions.

Both online retailers also offer free shipping, making the deal even sweeter.

According to multiple sources, Apple may discontinue the line of Airpods as it plans to reveal new models later this year which would explain the clearance pricing.

Either way, we’re sure these prices won’t last so you may want to act fast!

For more updates in and around Metro Vancouver, check out our News section.