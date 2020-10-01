Walk Through An Ancient BC Forest With Towering 1,000-Year-Old Trees

If you enjoy practicing the Japanese art of forest bathing—look no further. The Ancient Forest, also known as Chun T’oh Whudujut can be found in Penny, B.C.

It features hundreds of lush trees dating back one thousand to two thousand years that are towering above the forest floor. Some of the Red Cedars are more than 52 feet in length.

The park is also home to a stunning 98 foot waterfall, called the Tree Beard Falls.

You can easily access the Ancient Forest Trail thanks to a scenic boardwalk spanning 1,640 feet.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Taylor Burk (@taylormichaelburk) on Sep 5, 2016 at 9:33pm PDT

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Destination British Columbia (@hellobc) on Nov 7, 2019 at 8:20am PST

Discover all this natural beauty has to offer, which according to Atlas Obscura is within one of the world’s only inland temperate rainforests.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Jordan Reinitz (@aboynamedsous) on Jun 6, 2020 at 6:04pm PDT

Penny is approximately an hour east of Prince George and while it’s a bit of a trek—this hidden gem makes it totally worth the drive.

And it’s yet another reminder of why the west coast really is the best coast.

You Might Also Like:

Ancient Forest

Where: Penny, B.C., travel about an hour east of Prince George on the Yellowhead Highway

For more incredible destinations in the province, check out our Travel & Outdoors section.