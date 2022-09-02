Amtrak To Resume Service From Vancouver To Seattle This Month

All aboard! Amtrak is bringing back its passenger train service from downtown Vancouver to Seattle after a pandemic hiatus.

Amtrak Cascades will continue daily round-trip service starting Sept. 26, with the Vancouver-bound train leaving Seattle’s King Station at 7:45 a.m. and arriving at Pacific Central Station at 11:45 a.m.

U.S.-bound trains will leave Pacific Central Station at 5:45 p.m. and arrive at Seattle’s King Street Station at 10:10 p.m. The route entails five stops along the way, including one in Bellingham.

This single round-trip trek will be offered daily, with a second daily trip added in the near future once Amtrak’s staffing and equipment allow for it.

The route offers breathtaking views that will inspire you to travel by train more often.

According to Amtrak, the route also offers three daily round-trips between Portland and Seattle, two daily round-trips between Eugene and Portland, two daily buses between Seattle and Bellingham and four daily buses between Seattle and Vancouver.

While onboard, customers can enjoy the cafe car which features products grown and made in the Pacific Northwest on its bistro menu.

Customers can also enjoy free Wi-Fi on the Washington segment of the trip, freedom to use phones and electronic devices at all times and large spacious seats with ample leg room, no middle seat, and one of the most generous baggage policies in the travel industry, applicable for two personal items and two carry-on bags.

