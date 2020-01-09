Air Canada’s Worldwide Seat Sale is ongoing, and Palm Springs, California is yet another destination you can travel to from Vancouver for a great price.

Similar to their Worldwide Seat Sale during Thanksgiving/Black Friday, flights to a variety of destinations around the world are currently on sale, and Palm Springs is one of the cheapest trips available at the moment.

Vancouver To Palm Springs, California

All in all, the round-trip will cost you a grand total of $339.32, all taxes and fees included. Both flights include zero layovers, and are under three hours.

Here’s the itinerary:

Air Canada’s Worldwide Seat Sale only runs until Monday, January 13th, so if you want to pounce on this deal, do so quickly.

If Palm Springs, California isn’t far enough for you, however, you may want to check out their deals on trips to Maui, Hawaii, which you can get a round-trip to for an unbelievable $387.

For those that want to get away while also staying (relatively) close to home, we’ve found a cute 200 square-feet cabin in BC that you can book for just $70 a night, as well as a 440 square-feet treehouse suite for just $67!

For more great international and local travel deals, check out our Deals section!