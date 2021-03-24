Air Canada To Resume Service to Mexico, Jamaica and Barbados this Spring

Spring is the season for renewal and Air Canada is following suit by restoring some services.

Since January, many flights were suspended when the federal government banned travel to sunny destinations, and at the same time the hotel quarantine was also announced. In addition to flights to sunny destinations, Air Canada had also suspended routes to the U.S. and other countries due to low demand.

Flights suspensions to these destinations will expire on April 30.

Considering warmer weather is coming and with increased vaccine rollout worldwide, the airline company says it will be resuming air services to Jamaica, Mexico and Barbados beginning in early May.

The plan is now to operate as follows:

3 flights per week Toronto to Mexico City starting May 3

1 flight per week from Toronto to Kingston, Jamaica starting May 5

1 flight per week from Toronto to Bridgetown, Barbados and starting May 9

There are also plans to restore travel to other routes as well, such as Tokyo, Hong Kong, and Colombia. Although not all will be through Vancouver’s YVR.

Air Canada Preparing For Flight

The company has mentioned that they expected the federal government to replace some quarantine measures for international travellers with more testing at airports in time for the travel suspension to lift.

At any rate, they have added some new vessels to their fleet.

Today, we welcomed our newest @airbus #A220 in special Trans-Canada Air Lines (TCA) livery to our fleet, on its first official Air Canada flight. ✈️ pic.twitter.com/7rtUkuHxgD — Air Canada (@AirCanada) March 22, 2021



With this news, may come more announcements. Who is to say if other airlines will follow suit?

