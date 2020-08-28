5 Fun Outdoor Adventures To Experience In Whistler At Least Once This Summer

With only one month of summer left to go—it’s time to get out and explore the great outdoors at one of BC’s most popular destinations.

Adventure seekers can find their next thrill in Whistler with these fun activities that are just a hop, skip and a jump away from the village.

This just may be the closest you’ll get to feeling like a bird and it’s a must-try activity when in Whistler. Feel the adrenaline rush as you travel at the speed of light (or approximately 100 kilometres per hour) above the lush trees of Cougar Mountain. Experience it side-by-side with a friend, with each of you on a separate cable. The excursion features multiple dual ziplines that are connected to each other by a network of trails and boardwalks. It’s just over a kilometre long and is situated 200 metres off the forest floor. If this is something you’ve always wanted to do—what are you waiting for? Don’t put it off any longer. The 2-hour experience costs $154.99 per adult.

For a truly magical experience—look no further than Vallea Lumina. This nighttime trail walk brings the forest to life with a variety of holograms and special effects to discover along the way. You will arrive at a Base Camp on Cougar Mountain where there are campfires and hot drinks up for grabs. You will then embark on the twilight journey and mini hike through the old-growth forest and take in all the sounds and sights this enchanting activity has to offer. Make sure to wear some layers as it can get chilly along the trails late at night. Tickets cost $34.99 per adult.

This one is for all those young at heart. Put on a harness and find an epic playground right in the middle of the forest at Cougar Mountain. The aerial tree course has more than 70 elements which test your skill set, whether you’re a beginner or expert. It’s an awesome team building exercise or just fun for a date day with your significant other. Find everything from rope swings to balance beams that reach heights of up to 60 feet off the ground. The unique perspective also gives you a birds-eye view of your surroundings. Check out the full course for $74.99 per adult.

Prepare to get wet if you decide to tackle this adventure. Enjoy the beauty of Green Lake before it takes you into the rushing rapids of the Green River. This whitewater rafting trip just north of Whistler Village offers the perfect combination of fun bouncy waves and picturesque scenery. It’s a great family-friendly activity as it’s suitable for first-timers, with Class 2 and 3 rapids. Check in at Cougar Mountain where you’ll be given a wetsuit and everything you need to enjoy an afternoon crashing into the rapids. The tour is about 2-hours round trip and a total of 6 kilometres on the water. It costs $119.99 per adult.

If spending a day at the spa is more your speed—we’ve got you. This outdoor oasis is a must after an adventure-seeking day. The resort is surrounded by lush spruce and cedar trees and given that there’s no talking allowed—all you will be able to hear are the sounds of the forest. Take a dip in a variety of hot and cold baths before relaxing in one of the many hammocks or resting areas. There’s also fire pits, saunas and steam rooms on-site to take advantage of. Take it a step further and book a massage while you’re at it. Or just sit in one of the chairs and soak up all the beautiful surroundings—as it overlooks the mountains and Whistler Blackcomb’s valleys. Bath access costs $75 per adult.

