Adidas Is Dropping Terry Fox Sneakers and All Proceeds Go To Charity

To celebrate the anniversary of Terry Fox’s Marathon of Hope, Adidas has released a replica of the sneakers Fox wore on his journey 40 years ago.

The company launched the campaign Wednesday morning, with all proceeds going towards charity.

The money will go to the Terry Fox Foundation to help with cancer research – as Fox had set out to do in 1980.

“That was Terry’s mission when he was running across Canada and it goes to fund the best, most innovative cancer research in Canada, in the world,” said Terry Fox’s older brother, Fred Fox.

Uniting a nation through the power of hope. On May 20th, to celebrate the 40th anniversary of Terry Fox’s Marathon of Hope, we will be releasing a commemorative collection dedicated to Terry and his remarkable journey. Learn more at https://t.co/toTJTAORwb.#ThanksTerry pic.twitter.com/eijvo4HrUN — adidas Canada (at 🏡) (@adidasCA) May 15, 2020

Before Terry Fox set out on his marathon, the then 21-year-old sent letters to shoe companies, asking for support.

Adidas replied and sent 24 pairs of Orion running shoes – and the rest is history.

Adidas had launched a similar campaign during the 25th anniversary, which had people lining up outside the stores.

The sneakers are set at $130 in men’s sizes only, while the T-shirt is $40. As of 9 am Wednesday, however, the shoes are already sold out.

