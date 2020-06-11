The Abbotsford Agrifair Is Hosting a Mini Donut Drive-Thru

Although the 2020 Abbotsford Agrifair may not happen this year, you’ll still get to enjoy the mini donuts.

Organizers are putting together a drive-thru event, where people can pick up the doughy treat between June 19-21st.

There will be no on-site sales, so you’ll have to purchase the donuts online ahead of time and arrive for pick-up between 11 am-7 pm.

The Abbotsford Agrifair is set to occur July 31-August 2nd, but details on whether it’s still happening or not haven’t yet been released.

The PNE held a similar event last month, where dozens of cars lined up to grab a bag or two of mini donuts.

Meanwhile, Langley and Abbotsford are holding drive-thru food truck festivals this summer.

