Someone Found An Abandoned BC Ferry & Gave Us A Peek Inside

If you’ve always been fascinated by abandoned buildings and forgotten structures, you’ll be intrigued to take a look inside this abandoned BC Ferries vessel.

One TikTok user is giving people a glimpse inside various abandoned places on Vancouver Island, including this long neglected ferry.

The owner of the “abandoned_island” TikTok account posted this creepy abandoned ferry nearly two months ago. It has since garnered more than 40,000 likes.

The video shows inside the eerie vessel, showing the various rooms and hallways. There’s even a blue van in what appears to have once been the vehicle deck and the remnants of a seating area on an upper deck.

It appears the ferry has been abandoned for quite some time. You can see bits of debris littering the floors throughout. People have also been adding graffiti to it over the past several years as it sits vacant.

Retired Ferries are usually decommissioned after 45 to 55 years of use. It is then sold off, stripped, and recycled in an environmentally-friendly manner.

It is unclear why this ferry remains abandoned and by who. The user doesn’t disclose any locations though, further adding to the mystery.

Abandoned BC Ferries Vessel

Location: On Vancouver Island, exact location a secret

