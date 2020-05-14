This $9M Mansion Will Make You Feel Like You’re In An Art Gallery

Vancouver is the home to plenty of impressive pieces of real estate, but this one is a true work of art.

For just under $9 million, you can be the owner of a West Vancouver mansion. Although modern in its architecture, this house features statues and a ceiling painting, reminiscent of the Sistine Chapel.

Its large open rooms are also decorated with Roman pillars. While the clawfoot bathtub overlooks a floor to ceiling Grecian landscape. And that’s all aside from the fact that the house also includes an indoor pool, hot tub, steam room and theatre.

Here are the specifics:

Address: 1145 Chartwell Crescent, West Vancouver

1145 Chartwell Crescent, West Vancouver Sale Price: $8,998,000

$8,998,000 Year Built: 2019

2019 Interior: 9,873 square-feet

9,873 square-feet Bedrooms: 5

5 Bathrooms: 8

And here’s a look at the place:

