This $9M Mansion Will Make You Feel Like You’re In An Art Gallery

Vancouver is the home to plenty of impressive pieces of real estate, but this one is a true work of art.
For just under $9 million, you can be the owner of a West Vancouver mansion. Although modern in its architecture, this house features statues and a ceiling painting, reminiscent of the Sistine Chapel.
Its large open rooms are also decorated with Roman pillars. While the clawfoot bathtub overlooks a floor to ceiling Grecian landscape. And that’s all aside from the fact that the house also includes an indoor pool, hot tub, steam room and theatre.
Here are the specifics:
- Address: 1145 Chartwell Crescent, West Vancouver
- Sale Price: $8,998,000
- Year Built: 2019
- Interior: 9,873 square-feet
- Bedrooms: 5
- Bathrooms: 8
And here’s a look at the place:
All photos via: Rew.ca.
