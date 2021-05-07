Everyone’s Favourite 90s Nostalgic Snack Is Coming Back To Local Grocery Stores

Did you have a favourite snack when you were a kid that brings back memories of school lunches and trading with your friends?

Well this 90’s snack is sure to have you walking down memory lane. Dunkaroos are making a come-back. Do you remember them?

Although they have hit some shelves last spring, they are officially rolling out in July with an additional flavour.

RELATED: McDonald’s Just Added Pokemon Cards To Their Happy Meals Across Canada

If you recall, these fave 90’s snack item came in two flavours: vanilla cookies and vanilla frosting with sprinkles, and one with chocolate frosting.

Up until now only vanilla frosting was available but now the chocolate version is coming back too.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Dunkaroos (@dunkaroos)

Now, you’ll be able to get packs at grocery stores and select convenience stores across Canada.

So keep your eye out if you want to relive your youth through some sugary goodness. Let your 90’s inner child out this summer.

For more updates on Food and Drinks in Metro Vancouver, check out our Food section.