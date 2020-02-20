9 Things To Do, Eat, See & Buy In Vancouver This Weekend (Feb. 21-23)

The sun has been shining, so it’s high time to get out and enjoy it. But the question is, how?
Well, here are 9 things you can do in Vancouver this weekend.
Things To Do This Weekend: Culture
About: Enjoy the last of winter, with winter activities, live music and a party. Grouse Mountain is hosting its annual 24 Hours of Winter party over two days (we know, it’s more than 24 hours).
Date: Saturday, February 22 – Sunday, February 23
Time: 8 am – 10 pm
Cost: Varies
About: This 19+ event is the third annual Brazilian Carnaval and features some of B.C’s best Brazilian performers.
Date: Friday, February 21
Time: 9 pm
Cost: $20-35
About: This month, Science World is showcasing some of the world’s tallest buildings through LEGO replicas. Towers of Tomorrow exhibits 20 buildings, ranging from Canadian and Australian landmarks to those in United Arab Emirates.
Date: Now until Monday September 7th, 2020
Time: Varies
Cost: Varies
Rapture, Rhythm and the Tree of Life: Emily Carr Exhibit
About: Through Rapture, Rhythm and the Tree of Life, you’ll get an inside look into the art of Emily Carr and her female contemporaries.
Date: Now until Sunday, June 28, 2020
Time: Varies
Cost: Varies
About: The new 12,000 square-foot skating rink in North Vancouver’s The Shipyards has opened, so now is a great time to check it out.
Date: Open Daily
Time: Various
Cost: Free ($7 rentals for adults, $5 for children)
About: With the winter season upon us, now is the perfect time to enjoy Vancouver’s downtown ice rink. The Robson Square rink is open until February 29 and is free for all.
Date: Now until February 29, 2022
Time: Various
Cost: Free
About: Get out to the theatre and enjoy this play at the Metro Theatre. It explores friendship and marriage, through the relationships between four southern belles who promised to always be the bridesmaids in each others’ weddings.
Date: Now until February 21, 2020
Time: Varies
Cost: Varies
Things To Do This Weekend: Food & Sales
Chipotle Buy-One-Get-One-Free Deal
About: Chipotle is giving away a free meal for one day this week, but there’s a catch. In order to cash in on the deal, you must wear a hockey jersey.
Date: Friday, February 21, 2020
Time: 10 am onwards
Cost: Varies
New Westminster Winter Farmers Market
About: The New West Farmers Market’s winter market is back. Expect to see a wide variety of produce, plants, crafts and live entertainment.
Date: November 2, 2019 to Saturday, April, 18, 2020
Time: 11:00 am to 3:00 pm
Cost: Free
