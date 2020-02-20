9 Things To Do, Eat, See & Buy In Vancouver This Weekend (Feb. 21-23)

The sun has been shining, so it’s high time to get out and enjoy it. But the question is, how?

Well, here are 9 things you can do in Vancouver this weekend.

Things To Do This Weekend: Culture

24 Hours of Winter

About: Enjoy the last of winter, with winter activities, live music and a party. Grouse Mountain is hosting its annual 24 Hours of Winter party over two days (we know, it’s more than 24 hours).

Date: Saturday, February 22 – Sunday, February 23

Time: 8 am – 10 pm

Cost: Varies

Brazilian Carnaval

About: This 19+ event is the third annual Brazilian Carnaval and features some of B.C’s best Brazilian performers.

Date: Friday, February 21

Time: 9 pm

Cost: $20-35

Science World LEGO Exhibit

About: This month, Science World is showcasing some of the world’s tallest buildings through LEGO replicas. Towers of Tomorrow exhibits 20 buildings, ranging from Canadian and Australian landmarks to those in United Arab Emirates.

Date: Now until Monday September 7th, 2020

Time: Varies

Cost: Varies

Rapture, Rhythm and the Tree of Life: Emily Carr Exhibit

About: Through Rapture, Rhythm and the Tree of Life, you’ll get an inside look into the art of Emily Carr and her female contemporaries.

Date: Now until Sunday, June 28, 2020

Time: Varies

Cost: Varies

Shipyards Skating Rink

About: The new 12,000 square-foot skating rink in North Vancouver’s The Shipyards has opened, so now is a great time to check it out.

Date: Open Daily

Time: Various

Cost: Free ($7 rentals for adults, $5 for children)

Robson Square Ice Rink

About: With the winter season upon us, now is the perfect time to enjoy Vancouver’s downtown ice rink. The Robson Square rink is open until February 29 and is free for all.

Date: Now until February 29, 2022

Time: Various

Cost: Free

Always A Bridesmaid

About: Get out to the theatre and enjoy this play at the Metro Theatre. It explores friendship and marriage, through the relationships between four southern belles who promised to always be the bridesmaids in each others’ weddings.

Date: Now until February 21, 2020

Time: Varies

Cost: Varies

Things To Do This Weekend: Food & Sales

Chipotle Buy-One-Get-One-Free Deal

About: Chipotle is giving away a free meal for one day this week, but there’s a catch. In order to cash in on the deal, you must wear a hockey jersey.

Date: Friday, February 21, 2020

Time: 10 am onwards

Cost: Varies

New Westminster Winter Farmers Market

About: The New West Farmers Market’s winter market is back. Expect to see a wide variety of produce, plants, crafts and live entertainment.

Date: November 2, 2019 to Saturday, April, 18, 2020

Time: 11:00 am to 3:00 pm

Cost: Free

To find more great events to check out in Vancouver, explore our Events section!