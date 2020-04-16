$9.8M In Langley Gets You A French Manor Estate (PHOTOS)

The real estate market in Vancouver is certainly dynamic, but if you head to Langley, make sure to set your eyes on this manor.

This massive house stands on 7.1 acres of land and features an Olympic size riding ring and a six stall barn. It also has room for all your vehicles in its seven-car garage.

RELATED: This $32.8M Vancouver Mansion Has Views of the Ocean, Mountains and Downtown

Here are the statistics:

Location: 687 204 Street, Langley

Year Built: 2017

Sale Price: $9,800,000

Interior: 8,714 square-feet

Bedrooms: 8

Bathrooms: 8

And here’s a peek inside.

Across from Campbell Valley Park, this Langley manor is custom built with French-inspired detailing. That can especially be seen through the fleur-de-lis scroll design on its wrought iron front gates, staircases and front doors.

The main room features 19 feet-tall ceilings and a limestone fireplace, while the main room has an open fireplace and access to the pool.

All photos via: Rew.ca.

If you liked this article, check out our Real Estate section.