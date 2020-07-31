This Is What $9.5M Gets You In Shaughnessy Right Now

Located in one of Vancouver’s most gorgeous neighbourhoods, you can get this five-bedroom Shaugnessy home for $9.5 million right now.
While the neighbourhood often boasts heritage style homes, this piece of real estate is a modern masterpiece with three levels.
It comes complete with a hot tub, spa and swirl pool and a spacious yard.
RELATED: This $12 Million Penthouse Features A 2,393 Sq. Ft Terrace (PHOTOS)
Here’s a few numbers to get you started:
- Location: 1098 Wolfe Avenue, Vancouver
- Year Built: 2008
- Sale Price: $9,500,000
- Interior: 5,766
- Bedrooms: 5
- Bathrooms: 7
And here’s a look inside the place:
To see other mansions on the market, check out this $10.9 million home.
For more real estate in Vancouver, head to our Real Estate section.
Get more 604, delivered to your inbox
Plan your next night out, enter contests, and stay connected.