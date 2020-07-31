This Is What $9.5M Gets You In Shaughnessy Right Now

Located in one of Vancouver’s most gorgeous neighbourhoods, you can get this five-bedroom Shaugnessy home for $9.5 million right now.

While the neighbourhood often boasts heritage style homes, this piece of real estate is a modern masterpiece with three levels.

It comes complete with a hot tub, spa and swirl pool and a spacious yard.

RELATED: This $12 Million Penthouse Features A 2,393 Sq. Ft Terrace (PHOTOS)

Here’s a few numbers to get you started:

Location: 1098 Wolfe Avenue, Vancouver

Year Built: 2008

Sale Price: $9,500,000

Interior: 5,766

Bedrooms: 5

Bathrooms: 7

And here’s a look inside the place:

To see other mansions on the market, check out this $10.9 million home.

For more real estate in Vancouver, head to our Real Estate section.