This Is What $9.5M Gets You In Shaughnessy Right Now

Dana Bowen | July 31, 2020
Photo: Malcolm Hasman / REW

Located in one of Vancouver’s most gorgeous neighbourhoods, you can get this five-bedroom Shaugnessy home for $9.5 million right now.

While the neighbourhood often boasts heritage style homes, this piece of real estate is a modern masterpiece with three levels.

It comes complete with a hot tub, spa and swirl pool and a spacious yard.

Here’s a few numbers to get you started:

  • Location: 1098 Wolfe Avenue, Vancouver
  • Year Built: 2008
  • Sale Price: $9,500,000
  • Interior: 5,766
  • Bedrooms: 5
  • Bathrooms: 7

And here’s a look inside the place:

Photo: Malcolm Hasman / REW

Photo: Malcolm Hasman / REW

Photo: Malcolm Hasman / REW

Photo: Malcolm Hasman / REW

Photo: Malcolm Hasman / REW

Photo: Malcolm Hasman / REW

Photo: Malcolm Hasman / REW

Photo: Malcolm Hasman / REW

Photo: Malcolm Hasman / REW

Photo: Malcolm Hasman / REW

Photo: Malcolm Hasman / REW

Photo: Malcolm Hasman / REW

