Police Find $75K Worth of Toilet Paper, Rice and Diapers In Local Bust

Police recently raided a Burnaby warehouse to find thousands of dollars worth of rice, among other items.

Burnaby RCMP said they received a report on May 10th about $20,000 worth of stolen rice. That led to finding a shipping container full of stolen items, equalling a sum of about $75,000.

“The warehouse contained a stockpile of stolen goods on a commercial scale and was located after diligent investigative efforts and coordination between a number of units at Burnaby RCMP,” Insp. Matt Toews said in a statement, Tuesday.

In mid-June, investigators got a tip that the rice was being sold online and in public, leading them to the warehouse in Langley.

Along with the rice, police found:

26 pallets of sandals

400 packages of paper towels

Large quantity of toilet paper

Large quantity of diapers

One crate of ammunition

Over $1,500 cash

The investigation is ongoing and police will forward charges to BC Prosecution Service once the it is complete.

