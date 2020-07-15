Police Find $75K Worth of Toilet Paper, Rice and Diapers In Local Bust

Police recently raided a Burnaby warehouse to find thousands of dollars worth of rice, among other items.
Burnaby RCMP said they received a report on May 10th about $20,000 worth of stolen rice. That led to finding a shipping container full of stolen items, equalling a sum of about $75,000.
“The warehouse contained a stockpile of stolen goods on a commercial scale and was located after diligent investigative efforts and coordination between a number of units at Burnaby RCMP,” Insp. Matt Toews said in a statement, Tuesday.
In mid-June, investigators got a tip that the rice was being sold online and in public, leading them to the warehouse in Langley.
Along with the rice, police found:
- 26 pallets of sandals
- 400 packages of paper towels
- Large quantity of toilet paper
- Large quantity of diapers
- One crate of ammunition
- Over $1,500 cash
The investigation is ongoing and police will forward charges to BC Prosecution Service once the it is complete.
