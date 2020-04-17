This Is What $6.5 M Gets You In Langley Right Now (PHOTOS)

If you’re seeking a massive home for the whole family, this Langley mansion may have everything you’re seeking.
The $6.5 million house is made for resort style living to entertain everyone, as it’s complete with family suites and a spot just for the nanny. Not to mention, it’s sitting on more than two acres of land.
RELATED: This Is What a $10M Vancouver Penthouse Looks Like (Photos)
This Langley mansion includes vaulted ceilings and double doors with a Cathedral entrance. As it is a resort style home, it includes a spa along with a gym, bar, wine room and media room, among many others.
It also includes an outdoor court and stable.
Here are the specifics:
- Address: 19870 3b Avenue, Langley
- Sale Price: $6,500,000
- Year Built: 2009
- Interior: 13,289 square-feet
- Bedrooms: 8
- Bathrooms: 11
And here’s a look at the place:
For more B.C. real estate, head to our Real Estate section.
Get more 604, delivered to your inbox
Plan your next night out, enter contests, and stay connected.