This Is What $6.5 M Gets You In Langley Right Now (PHOTOS)

If you’re seeking a massive home for the whole family, this Langley mansion may have everything you’re seeking.

The $6.5 million house is made for resort style living to entertain everyone, as it’s complete with family suites and a spot just for the nanny. Not to mention, it’s sitting on more than two acres of land.

This Langley mansion includes vaulted ceilings and double doors with a Cathedral entrance. As it is a resort style home, it includes a spa along with a gym, bar, wine room and media room, among many others.

It also includes an outdoor court and stable.

Here are the specifics:

Address: 19870 3b Avenue, Langley

19870 3b Avenue, Langley Sale Price: $6,500,000

$6,500,000 Year Built: 2009

2009 Interior: 13,289 square-feet

13,289 square-feet Bedrooms: 8

8 Bathrooms: 11

And here’s a look at the place:

