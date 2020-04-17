This Is What $6.5 M Gets You In Langley Right Now (PHOTOS)

Dana Bowen | April 17, 2020
Langley mansion feature
Photo: Sotheby's / REW

If you’re seeking a massive home for the whole family, this Langley mansion may have everything you’re seeking.

The $6.5 million house is made for resort style living to entertain everyone, as it’s complete with family suites and a spot just for the nanny. Not to mention, it’s sitting on more than two acres of land.

This Langley mansion includes vaulted ceilings and double doors with a Cathedral entrance. As it is a resort style home, it includes a spa along with a gym, bar, wine room and media room, among many others.

It also includes an outdoor court and stable.

Here are the specifics:

  • Address: 19870 3b Avenue, Langley
  • Sale Price: $6,500,000
  • Year Built: 2009
  • Interior: 13,289 square-feet
  • Bedrooms: 8
  • Bathrooms: 11

And here’s a look at the place:

Photo: Sotheby’s / REW

Photo: Sotheby’s / REW

Photo: Sotheby’s / REW

Photo: Sotheby’s / REW

Photo: Sotheby’s / REW

Photo: Sotheby’s / REW

Photo: Sotheby’s / REW

Photo: Sotheby’s / REW

Photo: Sotheby’s / REW

Photo: Sotheby’s / REW

Photo: Sotheby’s / REW

Photo: Sotheby’s / REW

Photo: Sotheby’s / REW

Photo: Sotheby’s / REW

Photo: Sotheby’s / REW

Photo: Sotheby’s / REW

Photo: Sotheby’s / REW

Photo: Sotheby’s / REW

Stable in the Langley mansion

Photo: Sotheby’s / REW

