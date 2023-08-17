41 Fun Things To Do In Metro Vancouver This Weekend (Aug 18-20)

This week has been hot, hot, hot. While it is hard to enjoy these beautiful summer days while at work, it is finally the weekend! Here are some free and fun things to do in Vancouver this sunny weekend. Make sure to stay hydrated, though.

From exciting airshows to delicious food, there is something for everyone to enjoy during this sunny weekend.

Things To Do in Vancouver This Weekend

PNE Fair at Playland Opens

Vancouver’s favourite summertime tradition is returning this weekend with an impressive line-up of attractions both old and new to keep you entertained.

From the SuperDogs to the Dueling Pianos, the PNE has something for everyone. You can check out their full entertainment lineup here or their concert lineup here.

When & Where: Aug 19- Sept 4: Weds/Thurs/Sun from 11am – 5pm and Fri-Sat from 11am – 11pm at PNE/Playland, Vancouver

Cost: General Admission is $33

Ribfest Langley (Free Admission)

This popular event brings the local community together for a fun-filled weekend full of delicious barbecued ribs, live music, and family-friendly activities. More than 40,000 people are expected to attend this 3 day event. Attendees can expect live entertainment, great food, a huge KidZone and site-wide alcohol service.

When & Where: August 18-20 from 11am – 8 or 9 pm at McLeod Park, Langley

Cost: Free Admission but donations are encouraged

Arts Alive Festival (Free)

Arts Alive is returning to Downtown Langley with a bang! This eagerly awaited festival, now in its 28th year, promises to be a visual and sensory extravaganza that you won’t want to miss.

Arts Alive features over 200 talented artists showcasing a wide range of performances. This free, family-friendly event includes live music, art demonstrations, a special area for children, and exciting surprises throughout the day.

When & Where: August 19 from 10 am – 5 pm at McBurney Plaza, 20518 Fraser Hwy, Langley

The Big Bounce

The Big Bounce Canada is coming to Surrey with the largest inflatable castle in the world this weekend! Visitors of all ages will get the chance to explore The Giant, stretching 300 meters long, dive into Air Space filled with spaceships and aliens, and have a blast in Sport Slam with nets, goals, hoops, and balls of all sizes.

With three hours of unlimited access, this action-packed day guarantees a thrill for everyone.

When & Where: August 12 – September 3 at Cloverdale Rodeo, 6050 176th Street, Surrey

Cost: $29-$59

Karen’s Diner

The infamous Karen’s Diner returns with their immersive, pop-up dining experience this weekend. If you missed the first time they came, you may want to check it out this time.

Karen’s Diner is a dining adventure like no other. Attendees can expect turbulent service, rude waiters but delicious 1950s classics including diner burgers, floats and cocktails.

When & Where: August 19-20 from 10am – 7 pm at Zawa Restaurant, Vancouver

Cost: Tickets are $55 per person and includes a burger, fries and drink

Meowfest: Vancouver’s Biggest Cat Festival

Attention cat lovers, Vancouver’s biggest cat festival, Meowfest returns and it is expected to be a purr-fect use of your time! This one-day extravaganza will be packed with activities for cat lovers of all ages.

There will be a number of presentations and shows taking place throughout the day. Guests can learn more about feline health, tips and other informative information to best care for your furry friend. Tickets start at $28.35.

When & Where: August 19 from 10am – 5 pm at Rocky Mountaineer Station, 1755 Cottrell Street, Vancouver

Ambleside Music Festival

This vibrant and much-awaited musical extravaganza is held annually in Ambleside Park. The event showcases a diverse lineup of talented musicians and bands, drawing music enthusiasts from across the region to enjoy live performances against the picturesque backdrop of the park.

The year’s line-up includes: Weezer, Third Eye Blind, Bahamas, Saint Motel, Said the Whale, Bran Van 3000 and Wallice.

When & Where: August 19-20 from 3-10pm at the Ambleside Park, West Vancouver

Cost: 2 day passes start at $159

Steveston Dragon Boat Festival (Free)

This is a thrilling annual event that is held in Steveston. It celebrates the tradition of dragon boat racing. The festival attracts teams from all over to compete in the scenic waters of Steveston’s harbour. With a lively atmosphere, cultural performances, and delicious food offerings, it promises a fantastic day of entertainment for participants and spectators alike.

When & Where: August 19 from 9am – 6 pm at Imperial Landing, Steveston, Richmond

Cost: Free admission

Ball Don’t Stop Summer Basketball Pro-Am Classic

Vancouver basketball fans are in for a treat, as NBA players will be in town for an exciting basketball game this summer. This August, Simon Fraser University (SFU) will be hosting Canada’s biggest summer basketball exhibition game – the Ball Don’t Stop Pro-Am Classic. Alongside NBA pros, expect top talent from overseas, the NBA G-League, CEBL standouts, and talented Canadian university players. Tickets are currently selling out quick online and starts at $40.

When & Where: August 20 from 4-9 pm at Simon Fraser University, 8888 University Dr W, Burnaby

Battle of the Brews

This fun charity event promises attendees an afternoon filled with craft beer tastings and food trucks, accompanied by the tunes of 93.7 JR Country. Participants will have the opportunity to vote for their preferred beers, knowing that all event proceeds will contribute to supporting youth initiatives through the Surrey Fire Fighters’ Charitable Society.

When & Where: Saturday August 19 from 1-5pm at the Surrey City Hall Plaza

Cost: Tickets are $50

Port Coquitlam Car Show

Get ready for the highly anticipated Downtown Port Coquitlam Car Show coming back on August 19 and 20. It’s a must-see for car enthusiasts of all kinds.

On Saturday evening, catch the Car Cruise and BBQ featuring food, music, and vehicles cruising through the neighborhood. Sunday is the main event, with the car show itself. Expect a big turnout this year, with over 500 vehicles on display.

When & Where: Saturday, Aug 20, 6 pm & Sunday, August 21, 10 am – 6 pm in Downtown Port Coquitlam

Cost: Free Admission

Coquitlam Kaleidoscope Arts Festival (Free)

Enjoy arts and culture in Coquitlam with a free outdoor concert featuring two local BC indie rock bands, The Zolas and Current Swell, as they kick off the Kaleidoscope Arts Festival on Friday. There will also be food trucks to indulge at while enjoying the music.

Additionally, on Saturday, attendees can immerse in arts and creativity taking place at Blue Mountain Park, with hands-on activities, music, and cultural experiences.

When & Where: Aug 18 from 6-9:30 pm and Aug 19 from 12-4pm at Town Centre Park, CoquitlamCost: Free Admission

Sun & Soil Concert Series

Experience the tastes and sounds of the Fraser Valley with our Sun & Soil Concert Series, featuring a diverse mix of local artists and highlighting venues all across the Valley.

You’ll be able to celebrate with locally grown and prepared foods at a variety of countryside locations on a variety of dates throughout the summer! This weekend, the event will be taking place in Abbotsford at Lakeland Flowers.

When & Where: Aug 19 from 6-8 pm at Lakeland Flowers, 39171 No 4 Road, Abbotsford

Cost: $130

Pakistan Expo Vancouver 2023

The Pakistan Western Canada Trade Association (PWCTA) is hosting Pakistan Expo Vancouver 2023, a grand showcase of Pakistani culture and trade in Vancouver.

It is the first of its kind milestone event by the PWCTA and will take place in partnership with Consulate General of Pakistan Vancouver from August 19th to August 20th at the iconic Pipe Shop in the heart of the Shipyards District, North Vancouver.

When & Where: Aug 19-20 from 12-6 pm at The Pipe Shop, 115 Victory Ship Way, North Vancouver

Cost: Free admission (registration required)

Ongoing Things To Do

Chilliwack Corn Maze

Prepare to be amazed! Greendale Acres is opening its gates this year on August 10th for their annual – “Chilliwack Corn Maze”. Get ready to embark on a thrilling journey through incredible corn maze designs that have been entertaining visitors for an impressive 25 years.

From adorable farm animals to exhilarating activities like the jumping pillow, ropes course, maze adventure, and more, there’s something for everyone at Greendale Acres.

They will also be a special kick-off concert on August 12th at 6pm with opening acts Geoff Moore and Tony Stevens, followed by Tanner Olsen Band from 8:30-10pm. Ti.ckets are currently on sale for $20

When & Where: August 10 – September at the Greendale Acres, Chilliwack, BC

Visit a Sunflower Festival

Prepare to immerse yourself in a breathtaking spectacle of nature’s brightest colours.

The Richmond Sunflower festival opened on August 5. Located at Richmond Country Farms, guests can wander amongst the sunflowers, take pictures with the flower wagon and enjoy some sips and bites from food truck vendors in the area. Tickets are $12-15.

The new Surrey Sunflower festival will be opening on August 4. Located at 4334 186 Street, Surrey, tickets are $10/ticket (+tax and fees). Presented by Genaris Cares, proceeds will go towards the BC Cancer Foundation. Guest can enjoy wandering through fields of sunflower, as well as take photos among their painted displays.

Lakeland Flowers much-awaited Summer Flower Festival reopened on July 21, revealing their 45-acres of stunning floral wonderland in the heart of the Fraser Valley. Tickets start at $10 per person, with free entry for children under 3.

When & Where:

Richmond Sunflower Festival: August 5-31 from 1-8pm on weekdays, and from 10am – 8pm on weekends at Richmond Country Farms, 12900 Steveston Hwy, Richmond

Surrey Sunflower Festival: From Thursday-Sunday between August 5 – Sept 3 + August 7 with varying times between 10am – 7 pm at 4334 186 Street, Surrey

Lakeland Flowers: July 21-Sept 4 from 10am – 6pm at Lakeland Flowers, 39171 No 4 Road, Abbotsford

Richmond Night Market

The Richmond Night Market is set to return this April with a Summer Wonderland theme, and a lot of new eats to try out.

This is the largest night market in North America and is loved by both locals and tourists alike. The market attracts over a million visitors annually, and its popularity keeps increasing.

When & Where: April 28 – October 9 at 8351 River Road, Richmond

North Vancouver’s Shipyards Night Market (Free Entry)

After a two year absence, North Vancouver’s Shipyards Night Market is finally set to returns. The market is a perfect place to spend a relaxing evening with family and friends, enjoying the vibrant atmosphere and exploring the best of the local community. It’s also an excellent opportunity to learn about the history and culture of North Vancouver and its shipbuilding industry.

When & Where: Every Friday From May 12 – Sept 25 at The Shipyards, 125 Victory Ship Way, North Vancouver

Fridays on Front in New Westminster (Free Entry)

This well-loved block party series returns this Summer at Front Street Mews in Downtown New West. Attendees can look forward to a delightful experience with a wide array of artisan vendors, captivating musical performances, and, naturally, an abundance of delicious food. It’s just a short walking distance from both the New Westminster and Columbia Skytrain Stations, and the provides great views of the water.

This weekend’s theme is East Asian Celebrations. It will feature Glisha and the following food trucks will be there: Frying Pan, Nami Vietnamese, Tatchan Noodle, Tokyo Katsu-sand, Lilttle Ooties and Rocky Point Icecream.

When & Where: Every Friday from July 7 – July 21 & August 11 to August 25, from 5-9 pm at the Front Street Mews in downtown New Westminster

Neighbourhood Patio at Bentall Centre (Free Entry)

Starting this Thursday, the popular Bentall Centre’s Neighbourhood Patio pop-up is returns for another summer. This temporary summer patio is the perfect place to relax and indulge in the heart of Vancouver. The event offers an enticing lineup of live music, art and dance nights, and pop-up markets, ensuring there’s something for everyone. In addition to the vibrant atmosphere created by DJs and live music, the patio provides a serene space where visitors can unwind while enjoying delicious sips and snacks.

Admission is free, but you can reserve a table online.

When & Where: Every Thursday & Friday, July 6 to August 25 from 3 to 9 pm at The Breezeway at Bentall Centre, 595 Burrard Street, Vancouver

Bard on the Beach

The 34th Season of Bard on the Beach is back and will run until September 30. This year’s lineup includes: As You Like It (BMO Mainstage) Jun 8-Sept 30, Julius Caesar (Bmo Mainstage) Jun 15-Sept 24, Henry V (Howard Family Stage) Jun 28-Aug 13, and Goblin:Macbeth (Howard Family Stage) Aug 19-Sept 17.

Tickets are currently on sale, and prices range from $30 – $90.

When & Where: June 8 – September 30 at Vanier Park – 1695 Whyte Avenue, Vancouver

Thank Granville It’s Food Trucks (Free Entry)

The South Granville BIA is bringing back its popular summer food truck series for the third consecutive year. The event will be held every Friday until August 25.

This year, the TGIFood Trucks festival will feature rotating vendors in the afternoon, ensuring a different menu for lunch and dinner. The first shift will be from 12 to 3 pm, followed by the later shift from 4 to 7 pm.

When & Where: Every Friday from June 2 – August 25 on Granville Street between Fir Street and 10th Avenue

Fort Langley Night Market (Free Entry)

The popular Fort Langley Night Market returns this weekend. There will be over 40 local vendors, delectable food trucks, refreshing craft beer, wine, cider, and cocktails. Attendees can expect an evening filled with live music, dancing and fun activities for all ages. So whether you’re seeking one-of-a-kind crafts, mouthwatering treats, or a delightful social experience, this event is sure to exceed your expectations.

When & Where: Every Friday July 7- August 25 from 5-10 pm at Pop Up Park, Mary Avenue & Glover Road, Langley Twp

Shop for fresh produce & local crafts (Free Entry)

There are a variety of craft and flea markets available in and around Vancouver. They are the perfect way to start your weekend. You can enjoy some fresh baked goods and produce while browsing unique hand-made local crafts.

Some popular markets include: Riley Park Farmers Market, Kitsilano Farmers Market, Artisan Farmers Markets in North Vancouver, West Vancouver & Burnaby, Vancouver Flea Market, Abbotsford Flea Market, and the Cloverdale Flea Market.

When & Where: Saturday and Sunday at various locations around Metro Vancouver.

Theatre Under the Stars

This a beloved annual tradition that brings the magic of musical theatre to the beautiful outdoor setting of Stanley Park’s Malkin Bowl.

This year’s lineup will feature “The Prom” and “Roald Dahl’s Matilda The Musical.” Both shows run from July 6 to August 26 on alternate nights.

When & Where: July 6 – August 26 at the Malkin Bowl in Stanley Park, 610 Pipeline Rd, Vancouver

Summer Sundays at Port Moody (Free Entry)

Rocky Point Park will be hosting a series of free concerts this Summer right by the waterfront. Local artists will be performing on stage at 2 pm from July 9- Sept 3. Guest are encourage to bring chairs and blankets and enjoy a beautiful day out by the water.

When & Where: Every Sunday at 2 pm from July 9-Sept 3 at Rocky Point Park, 2800 Murray St, Port Moody

Cypress Mountain Coaster

Adventure seekers of all ages can once again enjoy the ultimate rollercoaster ride at Cypress Mountain this Summer. At 1.7 kilometres, the Eagle Coaster has been dubbed the longest mountain coaster in Canada.

The coaster iis only open during the summer months, so be sure to check it out if you can.

When & Where: June 16 – Labour Day weekend, at Cypress Mountain, West Vancouver

Visit a Waterpark

There area number of waterparks in and around Metro Vancouver, and they’re the perfect way to cool off during the Summer. You can make it a fun day in the sun by packing a lunch and lots of water and spend the day going down massive slides and splashing around in the water.

When & Where: Summer months only at multiple locations.

Paddle Boat at Sunset

Once the sun goes down, you can light your own path on the beautiful waters of False Creek.

Vancouver Water Adventures has an epic Light The Night Tour where you can stand up paddleboard with glow-in-the-dark equipment. Experience the beauty of Vancouver with a thrilling 1.5-hour guided sunset kayak or stand-up paddleboard tour. You can also paddle under the full moon on selected days each month.

When & Where: At dusk, Friday and Saturday at 1812 Boatlift Lane, Granville Island, Vancouver

Go on a water adventure

Metro Vancouver is beautifully located with tons of lakes, rivers and beaches. Our summer season is the perfect time to go explore and enjoy some time in the water. From paddle boarding to kayaking, and water bikes to bbq boats, there is something for everyone to try out every weekend.

When & Where: All around Metro Vancouver

Visit a Summer Patio

The weather is absolutely beautiful right now, so why not elevate your patio experience and uncover some of the best patios in Metro Vancouver to unwind, socialize, and create lasting memories in the breathtaking surroundings of beautiful Vancouver.

When & Where: Anytime all over Metro Vancouver

Take a hike

There is nothing that beats heading out into the great outdoors in Vancouver in the Summer. So why not escape into the lush wilderness and explore as many of Metro Vancouver’s spring hikes and nature walks as you can with this beautiful weather. There are so many different new spots to visit, and old ones to rediscover.

When & Where: All over Metro Vancouver anytime you like!

Blind Pig: 80-Day-Long Music Festival

If you love Vancouver’s music scene and want to check out a few concerts that have a more ‘underground’ feel, we’ve got an exciting 80-day-long music festival to share with you.

Inspired by the Prohibition era in Vancouver, The Blind Pig Festival is named after the “Blind Pigs” of the city – AKA the “illicit drinking houses” of the early 1900s that would become the city’s first speakeasies.

When & Where: Various shows from June 22 – Sept 1 at the Waterfront Theatre, 1412 Cartwright Street, Vancouver

Explore 2 Free Exhibits at the Museum of Surrey (Free Entry)

The Museum of Surrey currently has two new exciting exhibits: Giants, Dragons, & Unicorns and Weaving Cultural Identities.

These exhibits will run from May until October and provide an immersive and captivating way to explore the world of textile arts and the connection of mythical creatures to communities around the globe.

When & Where: May 2 – Oct 1 at the Museum of Surrey 17710 56a Ave, Surrey

VanCity Treasure Hunt

Starting this weekend until Dec 1, you can participate in a one-of-a-kind treasure hunt in Vancouver, B.C. Explore the rich and diverse culture of this magical province by going through the city’s historic landmarks and hidden gems. This is a fun for all activity while also learning about the indigenous people’s history, culture, and modern-day contributions.

When & Where: June 1 – Dec 1 at the Met 2 (by Concord Pacific), 6538 Nelson Ave, Burnaby

Catch a Movie

Free Movies Outdoors (Free Entry)

As summer approaches, outdoor film screenings are returning all over Metro Vancouver for everyone to enjoy. And here’s the best part, entry is completely free of charge! Although these do not usually occur on the weekend, be sure to check them out if you have time during the week.

Here are the outdoor movies taking place in August. Check out our full guide for the event details.

Evo Summer Cinema at Stanley Park – Tuesdays, Aug 22 at dusk at the Grand Lawn at Ceperley Meadows near Second Beach

– Tuesdays, Aug 22 at dusk at the Grand Lawn at Ceperley Meadows near Second Beach Sunset Cinema at Queen Elizabeth Park – Wednesdays, Aug 23, 30 at 9 pm at šxʷƛ̓exən Xwtl’a7shn (formerly the QET Plaza), just outside the Queen Elizabeth Theatre.

– Wednesdays, Aug 23, 30 at 9 pm at šxʷƛ̓exən Xwtl’a7shn (formerly the QET Plaza), just outside the Queen Elizabeth Theatre. Sunset Cinema at The Shipyards in North Vancouver – Wednesdays, Aug 23 at 9 pm at the Shipyards

– Wednesdays, Aug 23 at 9 pm at the Shipyards Deckchair Cinema on Cates Deck at the Shipyards – Thursday, Aug 24, 31 with activities at 7 pm, and screening around 9 pm at Cates Deck (The Shipyards) in front of The Polygon Gallery

– Thursday, Aug 24, 31 with activities at 7 pm, and screening around 9 pm at Cates Deck (The Shipyards) in front of The Polygon Gallery Outdoor Movies in Burnaby – Fridays, Aug 18, 25 + Sept 1 at Civic Square & Saturday, Aug 26 at 8:30 pm at Edmonds Park, Burnaby

Saturday Morning Movie for only $2.99

Cineplex is offering children’s movie at 11 o’clock on Saturday mornings for only $2.99 +tax. This month’s lineup includes:

Saturday, Aug 19: Shazam! Fury of the Gods

Saturday, Aug 26: Castle in the Sky

Note however that it is only at participating theatres, and available films details may vary on locations. You can check out their website for the most up-to-date details.

When & Where: Every Saturday at participating Cineplex Theatres

Drive in Movie

Catching a drive thru movie is always a fun event, and there is a limited time to do so. Twilight Theatre recently announced that next summer will be their last season, as the business will be closing due to rising land costs.

This weekend, Twilight Drive-in in Langley will be showing Barbie & Oppenheimer = Barbenheimer

Note that they also have discount nights on Tuesdays and Thursdays. On Tuesdays, you can watch 2 movies for 2 people with a popcorn and drink for only $45. On Thursdays you can watch two movies with a full car of passengers for only $40.

Tall Tales: The Quest Is Up To You!

The Improv Centre (TIC) on Granville Island is pleased to announce its family-friendly summer show, Tall Tales: The Quest Is Up To You!. This unique show features a fantastical journey where the audience is the author. It is inspired by fantasy fan favourites like The Princess Bride, Labyrinth and Lord of the Rings. Tickets are sold online and start at $26.50.

When & Where: Every Fridays and Saturdays at 7:30pm from June 30 to August 19 at The Vancouver Improv Centre, 1502 Duranleau Street, Vancouver

Hidden Wonders Speakeasy Magic Experience

Hidden Wonders Speakeasy Magic Experience is a speakeasy-style performance venue hidden behind a fake business facade in New Westminster’s historic district.

The evening offers a seventy-five-minute magic experience featuring effects exclusively designed for the venue as well as several of the effects Shawn created to impress Ellen, win the world championship and to fool Vegas’s Penn & Teller twice on their hit television show Fool Us.

When & Where: offered every Thursday – Sunday until December at Hidden Wonders Showroom, 662 Clarkson St, New Westminster

Dressed for History: Why Costume Collections Matter Exhibit

Clothing is the most personal of artefacts. It reveals so much about who we are, what we do and what we value. Clothing conveys information about occupation, social and economic status, gender and cultural identity and political and religious affiliation. The Museum of Vancouver is currently showcasing some of the rarest garments and fabrics in the world. The exhibit is taking place from now until November 16th.

When & Where: March 16 – November 16 at the Museum of Vancouver, 1100 Chestnut St, Vancouver.

