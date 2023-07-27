Can you believe that it is the last weekend of July already? Along with the Celebration of Lights finale, there are also many free and fun things to do in and around Vancouver this weekend.

From sunflower fields to fun night markets, there is something for everyone to enjoy this sunny weekend.

Things To Do in Vancouver This Weekend

Caribbean Days Celebration Festival – July 30 (Free Entry)

For the 2nd year in a row, Coquitlam will be hosting BC’s biggest Caribbean Day Celebration this summer. The popular annual event is free to attend and open to all ages. It attracts over 60,000 people annually, featuring a parade, great food, entertainment, and a variety of activities.

When & Where: July 30 from 11am – 7pm at Coquitlam Town Centre Park, Coquitlam

Honda Celebration of Light + Red Bull Show (Free Entry)

The shores of English Bay in Vancouver will be illuminated as the Honda Celebration of Light returns this weekend. This is one of the most popular events of the years, drawing huge crowds at various great viewing spots around the city.

Australia kicked off the competition last Saturday, followed by Mexico’s performance on Wednesday. The Philippines will be closing out the event this Saturday before the winner is announced.

The Red Bull Airshow with Pete McLeod will also be returning to English Bay. The show starts prior to the fireworks at 7:40 pm each night with an exhilarating aerobatics performance.

When & Where: July 29 around 10 pm at English Bay in Vancouver

PunchBowl Festival

Calling all cocktail lovers! PunchBowl Festival is hitting Vancouver this Saturday. Prepare for an awesome lineup of 250+ summer spirits, beer and cider cocktails, fantastic wines, and mouthwatering eats from 50+ vendors. There are two ticket options, Day Tasting that is from 11:30am – 3:30pm and Evening Tasting, from 5-9pm. Ticket prices range from $35-49 and can still be purchased online

When & Where: July 29 at 11:30-9pm at the PNE Fairgrounds

The Rosé Disco

The Rosé Wine Fest & Picnic is a vibrant event that offers a delightful experience for wine enthusiasts and food lovers. With over 25 local and international rosé wines to choose from, attendees can indulge in a wide selection of refreshing and flavorful options.

There will be delicious food from some of the best chefs in Vancouver, and you can dance to live DJ sets by Felix and friends. The event’s theme revolves around the colors pink and white, immersing attendees in a visually stunning party atmosphere. Tickets can be purchased online and starts at $37.

When & Where: July 30 from 1-6 pm at the PNE Fairgrounds 2901 E Hastings Street, Vancouver

Stanley Park Brewpub Anniversary Celebrations (Free Entry)

Stanley Park Brewpub is celebrating their 4th anniversary with 3 days worth of events. Festivities starts on Thursday with SunSetter Yoga. All levels are welcome for a fun-filled session with refreshing brews and goodies. Then on Friday, they will be hosting the Stanley Park Farmer’s Market from 12 pm to 4 pm. Then as the sun sets, they’ll be having a Backyard Birthday BBQ with mouth-watering food, fresh brews, and foot-tapping live music. On Saturday, they’ll be hosting a phenomenal Drag Brunch, featuring the iconic Jerrilynn Spears and friends. For $40, enjoy a delicious brunch and boozy beverages with an unforgettable 1.5-hour drag show. And finally for the grand finale on Sunday is the Park Sesh Pitch & Putt Classic. Attendees can play 18 holes, win enticing prizes, enjoy a burger-beer lunch combo, and support First Tee Canada’s initiative to introduce golf to young people.

When & Where: July 28-30 at various times at the Stanley Park Brewing

New West – Car Free Day

This Saturday, New Westminster will be celebrating Car-Free Day, transforming Columbia Street into a lively pedestrian-only zone. The event features a site-wide liquor license, allowing attendees to enjoy local beverages and food while exploring the various activities, live entertainment, and vendor booths set up along the street. It’s a fantastic opportunity for the community to come together and enjoy a car-free day filled with fun and excitement.

When & Where: July 29 from 12-8 pm, on Columbia Street in New Westminster

Playland’s Halloween in July

Unleash your spooky side at Playland’s Halloween in July event! Embrace the spirit of Halloween in the summer heat and don your costumes for a frightful experience. Get a sneak peek of the upcoming Fright Nights in October while indulging in Halloween-themed treats and candies during the event.

When & Where: July 30 from 11 am – 5 pm at Playland — 2901 East Hastings Street, Vancouver

Christ Church Cathedral Choir: Summer Festival Evensong

Under the direction of Dr. Rupert Lang, the award-winning Christ Church Cathedral Choir presents a celebratory Evensong featuring the stunning music of Claudio Monteverdi to mark the mid-point of the Cathedral’s 2023 Summer Festival of Sacred Music this Sunday.

When & Where: July 30 from 4-5pm at Christ Church Cathedral, 690 Burrard Street, Vancouver

Early Music Vancouver Summer Festival

The 2023 Early Music Vancouver Summer Festival, formerly known as the Vancouver Bach Festival, will run from July 27 to August 5. The festival will be held at various venues, including SFU Goldcorp Centre for the Arts, Christ Church Cathedral, Pyatt Hall, The Orpheum Annex, West Vancouver United Church, and St. James Community Square. Tickets can be purchased online, costs varies.

When & Where: July 27 – August 5 at various times and locations.

Vancouver Canadians vs Everett Aquasox

Baseball games are the perfect family child bonding activity. Until July 30, the Vancouver Canadians will face off against the Everett Aquasox in exciting themed games. Don’t miss out on PlayNow Throwback Thursday, offering Scratch and Wins for the first 1,000 fans aged 19+, Fortis BC ‘Nooner at the Nat Friday, a Fireworks Extravaganza on Saturday presented by Sleeman Breweries, and A&W Family Fun Sunday featuring a pennant giveaway for the first 500 fans under 12. Join the fun-filled baseball action!

When & Where: July 27-30 at various times at the Nat Bailey Stadium, 4601 Ontario Street

Tank to Table: a Belgard Beer Pairing Dinner

The event will feature four courses from our chef team at Belgard Kitchen each paired with a beer by our sibling brewery Van Urban Beer Co. Tickets are $79, and includes food & beer pairings (taxes & gratuity excluded), and must be purchased in pairs.

When & Where: July 30 from 6-9pm at Belgard Kitchen, 55 Dunlevy Ave, Vancouver

Events ending

Vancouver Ice Cream Festival

1 more week to go, Metro Vancouver’s first Ice Cream Festival ends at the end of the month! A number of limited-time new flavors are only available during this time period at over 15 ice cream parlors and dessert shops around the city.

When & Where: June 21 – July 31 at participating restaurants in Vancouver

Bricktacular West Coast Modern Show(Free Entry)

Since May, the West Vancouver Memorial Library has been hosting the Bricktacular West Coast Modern Show featuring the impressive Lego creations of local artist Paul Hetherington. The free exhibit showcases his skillful Lego block replicas of renowned architectural works including the Merrick House, Binning House, and more.

When & Where: May 5 – July 31 at the West Vancouver Memorial Library, 1950 Marine Drive, West Vancouver

Summer Music Series ‘Tunes & Treasures’ (Free Entry)

If you’re looking for family-friendly summer activities, McArthurGlen Vancouver is offering a free live music series, Tunes & Treasures. Every Friday from June 30 to July 29, from 1-3 p.m., guests will be greeted with live musical performances by talented local artists at the center’s fountain.

When & Where: Every Friday from June 30 – July 29 from 1-3 pm at Fountain at the McArthurGlen, 7899 Templeton Station Rd #1000, Richmond

Ongoing Things To Do

Abbotsford’s Lakeland Flowers Sunflower Festival

Lakeland Flowers much-awaited Summer Flower Festival reopened in July and it is a great spot to take some amazing summer photos.

Prepare to immerse yourself in a breathtaking spectacle of nature’s brightest colours. Get ready to explore 45-acres of stunning floral wonderland in the heart of the Fraser Valley. Tickets start at $10 per person, with free entry for children under 3.

When & Where: July 21-Sept 4 from 10am – 6pm at Lakeland Flowers, 39171 No 4 Road, Abbotsford

If you dont want to head over to Abbotsford, Richmond also has a sunflower field you can visit for free. Located at 9851 Finn Road, Richmond, the field is tended to by the The Tzu Chi Foundation, and used to grows fresh vegetables and crops that get generously donated to charitable organizations, including the Richmond Food Bank.

When & Where: July 21 until gone at 9851 Finn Road, Richmond

Fridays on Front in New Westminster (Free Entry)

This well-loved block party series returns this Summer at Front Street Mews in Downtown New West. Attendees can look forward to a delightful experience with a wide array of artisan vendors, captivating musical performances, and, naturally, an abundance of delicious food. It’s just a short walking distance from both the New Westminster and Columbia Skytrain Stations, and the provides great views of the water.

This weekend’s theme is East Asian Celebrations. It will feature Glisha and the following food trucks will be there: Frying Pan, Nami Vietnamese, Tatchan Noodle, Tokyo Katsu-sand, Lilttle Ooties and Rocky Point Icecream.

When & Where: Every Friday from July 7 – July 21 & August 11 to August 25, from 5-9 pm at the Front Street Mews in downtown New Westminster

Fort Langley Night Market (Free Entry)

The popular Fort Langley Night Market returns this weekend. There will be over 40 local vendors, delectable food trucks, refreshing craft beer, wine, cider, and cocktails. Attendees can expect an evening filled with live music, dancing and fun activities for all ages. So whether you’re seeking one-of-a-kind crafts, mouthwatering treats, or a delightful social experience, this event is sure to exceed your expectations.

When & Where: Every Friday July 7- August 25 from 5-10 pm at Pop Up Park, Mary Avenue & Glover Road, Langley Twp

North Vancouver’s Shipyards Night Market (Free Entry)

After a two year absence, North Vancouver’s Shipyards Night Market is finally set to returns. The market is a perfect place to spend a relaxing evening with family and friends, enjoying the vibrant atmosphere and exploring the best of the local community. It’s also an excellent opportunity to learn about the history and culture of North Vancouver and its shipbuilding industry.

When & Where: Every Friday From May 12 – Sept 25 at The Shipyards, 125 Victory Ship Way, North Vancouver

Shop for fresh produce & local crafts (Free Entry)

There are a variety of craft and flea markets available in and around Vancouver. They are the perfect way to start your weekend. You can enjoy some fresh baked goods and produce while browsing unique hand-made local crafts.

Some popular markets include: Riley Park Farmers Market, Kitsilano Farmers Market, Artisan Farmers Markets in North Vancouver, West Vancouver & Burnaby, Vancouver Flea Market, Abbotsford Flea Market, and the Cloverdale Flea Market.

When & Where: Saturday and Sunday at various locations around Metro Vancouver.

Richmond Night Market

The Richmond Night Market is set to return this April with a Summer Wonderland theme, and a lot of new eats to try out.

This is the largest night market in North America and is loved by both locals and tourists alike. The market attracts over a million visitors annually, and its popularity keeps increasing.

When & Where: April 28 – October 9 at 8351 River Road, Richmond

Thank Granville It’s Food Trucks (Free Entry)

The South Granville BIA is bringing back its popular summer food truck series for the third consecutive year. The event will be held every Friday until August 25.

This year, the TGIFood Trucks festival will feature rotating vendors in the afternoon, ensuring a different menu for lunch and dinner. The first shift will be from 12 to 3 pm, followed by the later shift from 4 to 7 pm.

When & Where: Every Friday from June 2 – August 25 on Granville Street between Fir Street and 10th Avenue

Summer Sundays at Port Moody (Free Entry)

Rocky Point Park will be hosting a series of free concerts this Summer right by the waterfront. Local artists will be performing on stage at 2 pm from July 9- Sept 3. Guest are encourage to bring chairs and blankets and enjoy a beautiful day out by the water.

When & Where: Every Sunday at 2 pm from July 9-Sept 3 at Rocky Point Park, 2800 Murray St, Port Moody

Neighbourhood Patio at Bentall Centre (Free Entry)

Starting this Thursday, the popular Bentall Centre’s Neighbourhood Patio pop-up is returns for another summer. This temporary summer patio is the perfect place to relax and indulge in the heart of Vancouver. The event offers an enticing lineup of live music, art and dance nights, and pop-up markets, ensuring there’s something for everyone. In addition to the vibrant atmosphere created by DJs and live music, the patio provides a serene space where visitors can unwind while enjoying delicious sips and snacks.

Admission is free, but you can reserve a table online.

When & Where: Every Thursday & Friday, July 6 to August 25 from 3 to 9 pm at The Breezeway at Bentall Centre, 595 Burrard Street, Vancouver

Bard on the Beach

The 34th Season of Bard on the Beach is back and will run until September 30. This year’s lineup includes: As You Like It (BMO Mainstage) Jun 8-Sept 30, Julius Caesar (Bmo Mainstage) Jun 15-Sept 24, Henry V (Howard Family Stage) Jun 28-Aug 13, and Goblin:Macbeth (Howard Family Stage) Aug 19-Sept 17.

Tickets are currently on sale, and prices range from $30 – $90.

When & Where: June 8 – September 30 at Vanier Park – 1695 Whyte Avenue, Vancouver

Cypress Mountain Coaster

Adventure seekers of all ages can once again enjoy the ultimate rollercoaster ride at Cypress Mountain this Summer. At 1.7 kilometres, the Eagle Coaster has been dubbed the longest mountain coaster in Canada.

The coaster iis only open during the summer months, so be sure to check it out if you can.

When & Where: June 16 – Labour Day weekend, at Cypress Mountain, West Vancouver

Visit a Waterpark

There area number of waterparks in and around Metro Vancouver, and they’re the perfect way to cool off during the Summer. You can make it a fun day in the sun by packing a lunch and lots of water and spend the day going down massive slides and splashing around in the water.

When & Where: Summer months only at multiple locations.

Paddle Boat at Sunset

Once the sun goes down, you can light your own path on the beautiful waters of False Creek.

Vancouver Water Adventures has an epic Light The Night Tour where you can stand up paddleboard with glow-in-the-dark equipment. Experience the beauty of Vancouver with a thrilling 1.5-hour guided sunset kayak or stand-up paddleboard tour. You can also paddle under the full moon on selected days each month.

When & Where: At dusk, Friday and Saturday at 1812 Boatlift Lane, Granville Island, Vancouver

Visit a Summer Patio

The weather is absolutely beautiful right now, so why not elevate your patio experience and uncover some of the best patios in Metro Vancouver to unwind, socialize, and create lasting memories in the breathtaking surroundings of beautiful Vancouver.

When & Where: Anytime all over Metro Vancouver

Go on a water adventure

Metro Vancouver is beautifully located with tons of lakes, rivers and beaches. Our summer season is the perfect time to go explore and enjoy some time in the water. From paddle boarding to kayaking, and water bikes to bbq boats, there is something for everyone to try out every weekend.

When & Where: All around Metro Vancouver

Take a hike

There is nothing that beats heading out into the great outdoors in Vancouver in the Summer. So why not escape into the lush wilderness and explore as many of Metro Vancouver’s spring hikes and nature walks as you can with this beautiful weather. There are so many different new spots to visit, and old ones to rediscover.

When & Where: All over Metro Vancouver anytime you like!

Catch a Movie

Free Movies Outdoors (Free Entry)

As summer approaches, outdoor film screenings are returning all over Metro Vancouver for everyone to enjoy. And here’s the best part, entry is completely free of charge! Although these do not usually occur on the weekend, be sure to check them out if you have time during the week.

Here are the outdoor movies taking place in July. Check out our full guide for the event details.

Evo Summer Cinema at Stanley Park – Tuesdays, July 25 and Aug 1, 8, 15, 22 at dusk at the Grand Lawn at Ceperley Meadows near Second Beach

– Tuesdays, July 25 and Aug 1, 8, 15, 22 at dusk at the Grand Lawn at Ceperley Meadows near Second Beach Sunset Cinema at Queen Elizabeth Park – Wednesdays, Aug 2, 9, 16, 23, 30 at 9 pm at šxʷƛ̓exən Xwtl’a7shn (formerly the QET Plaza), just outside the Queen Elizabeth Theatre.

– Wednesdays, Aug 2, 9, 16, 23, 30 at 9 pm at šxʷƛ̓exən Xwtl’a7shn (formerly the QET Plaza), just outside the Queen Elizabeth Theatre. Sunset Cinema at The Shipyards in North Vancouver – Wednesdays, Aug 2, 9, 16, 23 at 9 pm at the Shipyards

– Wednesdays, Aug 2, 9, 16, 23 at 9 pm at the Shipyards Summer Movie Night in Downtown Vancouver – Thursday, 20, 27 and Aug 3, 10, 17 with activities at 5 pm and screenings around 9 pm at Šxʷƛ̓ənəq Xwtl’e7énḵ Square (formerly known as the Vancouver Art Gallery North Plaza)

– Thursday, 20, 27 and Aug 3, 10, 17 with activities at 5 pm and screenings around 9 pm at Šxʷƛ̓ənəq Xwtl’e7énḵ Square (formerly known as the Vancouver Art Gallery North Plaza) Deckchair Cinema on Cates Deck at the Shipyards – Thursday, July 20, 27 and Aug 3, 10, 17, 24, 31 with activities at 7 pm, and screening around 9 pm at Cates Deck (The Shipyards) in front of The Polygon Gallery

– Thursday, July 20, 27 and Aug 3, 10, 17, 24, 31 with activities at 7 pm, and screening around 9 pm at Cates Deck (The Shipyards) in front of The Polygon Gallery Outdoor Movies in Burnaby – Fridays, Aug 4, 11, 18, 25 + Sept 1 at Civic Square & Saturday, Aug 26 at 8:30 pm at Edmonds Park, Burnaby

Fridays, Aug 4, 11, 18, 25 + Sept 1 at Civic Square & Saturday, Aug 26 at 8:30 pm at Edmonds Park, Burnaby Outdoor Movie Nights Langley – Fridays Aug 4 at 9:00 pm at Douglas Park, Langley

Saturday Morning Movie for only $2.99

For the month of April Cineplex is offering children’s movie at 11 o’clock on Saturday mornings for only $2.99 +tax. Their July lineup includes:

Saturday, July 29: Wonder Park – Family Favourites

Note however that it is only at participating theatres, and available films details may vary on locations. You can check out their website for the most up-to-date details.

When & Where: All through April at participating Cineplex Theatres

Drive in Movie

Catching a drive thru movie is always a fun event, and there is a limited time to do so. Twilight Theatre recently announced that next summer will be their last season, as the business will be closing due to rising land costs.

This weekend, Twilight Drive-in in Langley will be showing Barbie & No Hard Feelings.

Note that they also have discount nights on Tuesdays and Thursdays. On Tuesdays, you can watch 2 movies for 2 people with a popcorn and drink for only $45. On Thursdays you can watch two movies with a full car of passengers for only $40.

Blind Pig: 80-Day-Long Music Festival

If you love Vancouver’s music scene and want to check out a few concerts that have a more ‘underground’ feel, we’ve got an exciting 80-day-long music festival to share with you.

Inspired by the Prohibition era in Vancouver, The Blind Pig Festival is named after the “Blind Pigs” of the city – AKA the “illicit drinking houses” of the early 1900s that would become the city’s first speakeasies.

When & Where: Various shows from June 22 – Sept 1 at the Waterfront Theatre, 1412 Cartwright Street, Vancouver

Explore 2 Free Exhibits at the Museum of Surrey (Free Entry)

The Museum of Surrey currently has two new exciting exhibits: Giants, Dragons, & Unicorns and Weaving Cultural Identities.

These exhibits will run from May until October and provide an immersive and captivating way to explore the world of textile arts and the connection of mythical creatures to communities around the globe.

When & Where: May 2 – Oct 1 at the Museum of Surrey 17710 56a Ave, Surrey

Tall Tales: The Quest Is Up To You!

The Improv Centre (TIC) on Granville Island is pleased to announce its family-friendly summer show, Tall Tales: The Quest Is Up To You!. This unique show features a fantastical journey where the audience is the author. It is inspired by fantasy fan favourites like The Princess Bride, Labyrinth and Lord of the Rings. Tickets are sold online and start at $26.50.

When & Where: Every Fridays and Saturdays at 7:30pm from June 30 to August 19 at The Vancouver Improv Centre, 1502 Duranleau Street, Vancouver

Hidden Wonders Speakeasy Magic Experience

Hidden Wonders Speakeasy Magic Experience is a speakeasy-style performance venue hidden behind a fake business facade in New Westminster’s historic district.

The evening offers a seventy-five-minute magic experience featuring effects exclusively designed for the venue as well as several of the effects Shawn created to impress Ellen, win the world championship and to fool Vegas’s Penn & Teller twice on their hit television show Fool Us.

When & Where: offered every Thursday – Sunday until December at Hidden Wonders Showroom, 662 Clarkson St, New Westminster

Dressed for History: Why Costume Collections Matter Exhibit

Clothing is the most personal of artefacts. It reveals so much about who we are, what we do and what we value. Clothing conveys information about occupation, social and economic status, gender and cultural identity and political and religious affiliation. The Museum of Vancouver is currently showcasing some of the rarest garments and fabrics in the world. The exhibit is taking place from now until November 16th.

When & Where: March 16 – November 16 at the Museum of Vancouver, 1100 Chestnut St, Vancouver.

VanCity Treasure Hunt

Starting this weekend until Dec 1, you can participate in a one-of-a-kind treasure hunt in Vancouver, B.C. Explore the rich and diverse culture of this magical province by going through the city’s historic landmarks and hidden gems. This is a fun for all activity while also learning about the indigenous people’s history, culture, and modern-day contributions.

When & Where: June 1 – Dec 1 at the Met 2 (by Concord Pacific), 6538 Nelson Ave, Burnaby

